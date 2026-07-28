Opinion | Abandoning EEO Data Collection Will Not Eliminate Discrimination, It Will Make It Harder To Detect

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) recent proposal to rescind the EEO-1 through EEO-6 reporting requirements marks one of the most significant shifts in federal equal employment policy in decades. The Commission argues that these reports are inconsistent with equal employment law, potentially unconstitutional, unnecessarily burdensome, and no longer needed to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

While reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens is a legitimate government objective, eliminating the nation’s primary source of workforce demographic data is neither sound public policy nor an effective strategy for combating discrimination.

Instead, it risks making workplace discrimination more difficult to identify, investigate, and prevent.

Data Does Not Create Discrimination—It Reveals It

The EEO-1 and related reports do not require employers to hire by race or sex. They simply require employers to report the demographic composition of their workforce by job category.

That distinction matters.

For nearly sixty years, these reports have provided employers, the EEOC, researchers, and policymakers with objective information to identify potential employment patterns that may warrant further review. As the EEO Leaders organization observed in its response to the proposed rule, the reports provide “a factual basis to better understand patterns of employment” and help employers identify potential barriers before they become legal problems.

Data, by itself, does not establish discrimination. But without data, identifying systemic discrimination becomes significantly more difficult.

Prevention Begins with Measurement

Modern employers routinely measure financial performance, safety incidents, employee turnover, customer satisfaction, and cybersecurity risks.

Why?

Because organizations cannot effectively manage what they do not measure. Employment practices should be no different.

Aggregated workforce data enables employers to ask important questions:

Are women advancing into leadership at rates comparable to men?

Are qualified minority or non-minority applicants disproportionately screened out during hiring?

Do compensation patterns suggest potential pay equity concerns?

Are promotional opportunities being distributed fairly across protected groups?

These questions do not accuse employers of discrimination. They help employers identify trends early enough to investigate legitimate business explanations or correct unintended barriers before they result in EEOC charges or litigation.

The Proposal Misunderstands the Purpose of Workforce Analytics

The proposed rule suggests that collecting demographic data may encourage employers to make employment decisions based on race or sex to avoid enforcement actions.

That concern should not justify eliminating the data itself.

Misusing information is fundamentally different from collecting information.

Financial statements can be manipulated, yet no one suggests eliminating accounting records.

Medical records can be misinterpreted, yet healthcare providers continue collecting them because the benefits outweigh the risks.

Likewise, workforce demographic data should be used responsibly, as one factor in evaluating employment practices, not as a basis for quotas or preferential treatment.

Properly interpreted, these reports support compliance rather than undermine it.

Employers Benefit as Much as Regulators

One of the strongest arguments against rescission comes not from regulators, but from former EEOC leaders themselves.

In opposing the proposal, EEO Leaders warned that eliminating these reports would deprive employers of valuable benchmarking information that provides “early-warning signals of potential discrimination” and would undermine the EEOC’s ability to investigate charges and target outreach where barriers may exist.

In other words, these reports do not simply benefit the government. They help employers reduce legal risk.

Many organizations voluntarily analyze workforce demographics because doing so helps them identify potential issues before employees file complaints.

Removing the reporting requirement will not eliminate those workplace risks, it will simply reduce visibility into them.

A Better Path Forward

If the Commission believes the reporting process is overly burdensome, there are better solutions than eliminating it entirely.

Potential improvements include:

Simplifying reporting requirements.

Modernizing electronic submission.

Reducing duplicative reporting.

Clarifying how demographic information should be interpreted.

Providing stronger guidance discouraging the misuse of statistical data.

These reforms would reduce administrative burdens while preserving one of the nation’s most important workplace compliance tools.

Equal Opportunity Requires Evidence

Title VII promises equal employment opportunity for every individual, not equal outcomes.

Achieving that promise requires more than good intentions. It requires objective information that allows employers and enforcement agencies to evaluate whether employment decisions are being made fairly and consistently.

Without workforce data, employers lose an important diagnostic management tool. Enforcement agencies lose valuable investigative context. Researchers lose decades of comparable information. Most importantly, employees lose an early-warning system designed to detect barriers before they become entrenched.

The question should not be whether demographic information is collected.

The question should be whether employers and regulators use that information responsibly, objectively, and consistently with the principles of Title VII.

Abandoning workforce data will not eliminate discrimination. It may simply make discrimination harder to see.