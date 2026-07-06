Alok Nadig On LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Employment Discrimination & Creative Lawyering (Video)

Partner Alok Nadig shares his personal and professional journey from childhood through law school and big law to his current role as Discrimination and Harassment Practice Group Co-Chair. He explores the intersection of LGBTQ+ advocacy, employment discrimination law, and innovative legal strategies that define his practice at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight.

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In this partner spotlight, Alok Nadig, Partner and Discrimination and Harassment Practice Group Co-Chair, at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey from childhood through law school, a tenure at a big law firm, and two clerkships before ultimately arriving at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, where he recently became a partner. Alok discusses how the landmark Obergefell decision and the clinics he worked in at law school deepened his commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and civil rights, shaping the kind of lawyer he set out to become. He walks through notable litigation cases, including a case representing hospital workers who suffered labor code violations and a sexual harassment case that went to jury trial. Alok reflects on the creativity his work demands, the collaborative culture at the firm, and the meaning he finds in guiding clients through some of the most challenging moments of their lives. He ends with a discussion into his background in acting and vocal performance and the ways those skills translate into lawyering.

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