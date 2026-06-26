Labor & Employment World Cup 2026: England, Norway, And New Jersey On Family And Parental Leave

England is known as the “home of football.” Yet England’s record on the world stage tells a more complicated story. Despite being renowned across the globe...

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At a Glance What happens when different sports cultures and legal frameworks converge on the same global stage? Our Labor & Employment World Cup 2026 series aims to find out. Think of this less as a head-to-head match and more as a conversation between host city and visiting competitors—each shaped by distinct approaches to competition and the rules of the workplace. For employers operating across borders, it helps to see how these systems intersect. With a presence in these regions, Littler is well positioned to help navigate where those perspectives meet or diverge.

Kickoff: Meet Team England

England is known as the “home of football.” Yet England’s record on the world stage tells a more complicated story. Despite being renowned across the globe for its world-class Premier League and its pipeline of elite talent, the men’s national team has lifted the World Cup only once, in 1966. Sixty years on, that triumph remains both a point of pride and a benchmark that subsequent generations have struggled to match.

In the years since, England’s national football team (the “Three Lions”) has often been defined as much by its near-misses as by its success. Semi-final and quarter-final exits have reinforced a familiar narrative of unfulfilled potential. Even during the celebrated “golden generation” of the late 1990s and 2000s featuring some of the finest footballers in the world, England frequently fell short on the biggest stage. In more recent years, England underwent a shift, moving away from its traditionally direct, physical style of play to a more controlled and fluid approach. While team confidence and cohesion improved, the team has continued to face significant public scrutiny whenever tournament performances fall short of expectations.

This tension is mirrored in the outlook of England’s fanbase. England supporters invest deeply in major tournaments, and successful runs often generate a unique sense of national unity. However, this passion also translates into heightened scrutiny and public pressure, magnifying both success and disappointment.

Heading into this World Cup, the arrival of a new manager introduces a degree of uncertainty but also opportunity. The new head coach has already signaled a willingness to make bold and controversial calls and to prioritize system fit and tactical balance over player reputation. What has not changed, however, is the overarching ambition and expectation. England enters the tournament as a genuine contender, with a squad including some of the world’s most talented players and a recent history of reaching the later stages of major competitions. Perhaps 2026 will end England’s near 60-year wait for World Cup glory and fulfill the enduring hope of fans to “bring it home.”

While England arrives with a rich footballing history and the weight of expectation, another team that will play in the newly-christened New York/New Jersey Stadium brings a different story—one built on grassroots participation, resilience, and a long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage.

Kickoff Continues: Meet Team Norway

Norwegian football is built on the belief that the game should be accessible to everyone. Supported by thousands of volunteers, local clubs across the country provide opportunities to participate in, develop, and enjoy the sport. From an early age, players learn to train and compete in all kinds of weather, supported by a football culture that values both participation and development. This approach may help explain why a country of just 5.6 million people continues to produce world-class players who compete successfully on the international stage.

Yet Team Norway has struggled to translate that potential into success at one of the biggest tournaments. The men’s national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for 28 years, with its last appearance in 1998. When Norway finally secured qualification for the 2026 tournament, the achievement sparked celebrations across the country. Thousands of supporters gathered at Oslo’s City Hall Square to welcome the team home and mark the end of a long wait for a return to football’s greatest stage.

If England enters this tournament carrying the burden of expectation, Norway arrives with the momentum and enthusiasm of a team determined to make the most of a long-awaited opportunity. Both teams bring distinct footballing identities shaped by their national cultures—a contrast that is equally evident when comparing their approaches to workplace rights and family leave.

Home Field Advantage: Introducing Newark, New Jersey

From the host city’s vantage point, the World Cup’s energy already feels familiar in Newark. The city sits in one of the most heavily populated and ethnically diverse regions in the United States, where international communities and soccer culture are part of everyday life.

That identity carries through to the region’s sports landscape. Downtown Newark is home to the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League, while Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls, is located just minutes away. Nearby MetLife Stadium, known during the tournament as New York/New Jersey Stadium, hosts both the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets and will serve as the centerpiece of the World Cup, including hosting the final. New Jersey has also produced one of the highest numbers of U.S. World Cup players of any state, tied for third nationally.

Newark also serves as a central business and infrastructure hub for the region. Located about 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, it anchors a major transportation network, including Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the busiest rail stations in the country, and Port Newark, one of the largest and most active ports on the East Coast. The surrounding area supports key industries, from transportation and logistics to pharmaceuticals, healthcare, finance, education, and a growing technology sector, bringing together people, capital, and commerce at scale.

For visitors, the result is a city that operates in sync with the tournament, where major venues, global fans, and daily life come together in a compact, fast-moving, and well-connected environment. And for those exploring beyond the stadiums, the region’s claim to the best pizza in the world is never far away. As with the activity on the pitch, that same sense of coordination and movement carries over into how work and life intersect across the region.

The Rulebook: Family Leave and Parental Rights

England

The United Kingdom’s approach to family leave has historically been characterized by a relatively complex patchwork of statutory rights, including maternity, paternity, shared parental leave, adoption leave, unpaid parental and carer’s leave, neonatal care leave, bereavement-related entitlements, and flexible working provisions. In particular, eligible employees are entitled to up to 52 weeks of maternity leave, up to two weeks of paternity leave, and the option to share leave between parents through shared parental leave arrangements. While this framework provides broad protections, it can be difficult for employees and employers alike to navigate. Recognizing this complexity, the UK Government recently launched a comprehensive review to explore how it could better meet the needs of modern families, which is expected to continue through early 2027.

In the meantime, the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA) has brought in significant changes, repositioning family leave as a core employment right rather than a benefit contingent on service. A central feature is the introduction of “day one” rights for paternity leave and unpaid parental leave, removing previous qualifying periods of 26 weeks or one year respectively. This marks a cultural shift: employees no longer need to “earn” the ability to take time off for family responsibilities, signaling a broader policy direction towards inclusivity and workforce participation. The ERA will also introduce wider reforms expected to take effect in 2027, including enhanced protections for pregnant employees, new bereavement leave rights, and changes to the flexible working regime.

However, these reforms may create challenges for employers. First, the removal of qualifying periods means that employees will be eligible to request or take family leave immediately upon joining an organization, which can disrupt workforce planning and resource allocation, particularly for smaller employers or businesses operating in constrained sectors. Second, there remains a distinction between entitlement to leave and entitlement to statutory pay, which introduces further complexity. For example, while paternity leave is now available from day one of employment, employees still require 26 weeks’ service to be eligible for statutory paternity pay. Employers therefore need to navigate complex eligibility rules and communicate them carefully to avoid misunderstanding or disputes. This increases the administrative burden and heightens legal risk where policies or manager decisions are not aligned with the updated statutory framework.

More broadly, the ERA will increase the obligations on employers when it comes to requests for flexible working, requiring that refusals must be justified as reasonable and supported by clear explanations. While such reforms are intended to help employees in balancing work and caring responsibilities, they can present operational challenges in workplaces where flexibility may be difficult to accommodate, such as frontline or shift-based work.

Overall, the UK is moving towards a broader and more inclusive model of family leave, driven by the ERA’s reforms. While this shift aims to modernize the labor market and support working families, it also creates a more complex compliance environment. Employers will need to balance legal obligations, operational realities, and evolving employee expectations, with the success of these reforms ultimately depending on how effectively organizations can translate them into workable, day-to-day practice.

Norway

Like its football philosophy, Norway’s approach to parental leave reflects a strong commitment to participation, inclusion, and shared responsibility. The Norwegian system is widely regarded as one of the most generous and flexible parental leave frameworks in the world and is designed to encourage both caregiving and continued labor market participation.

In Norway, parents are entitled to a total of 12 months of parental leave. The leave is divided between the mother’s quota, the father’s quota, and a shared period.

Norway was the first country in the world to introduce a dedicated father’s quota in parental leave in 1993. At the time, it was four weeks; it has since expanded significantly and is currently 15 weeks. The aim of the quota is to encourage fathers to take a more active role in early childcare and to promote a more equal distribution of parental responsibilities. Today, statistics show that most fathers take advantage of at least their reserved quota.

In addition to the reserved quotas for each parent, there is a shared period of leave that parents can divide between themselves, allowing them to adapt the arrangement to their own needs and circumstances.

Another distinctive feature of the Norwegian parental leave model is the option of partial leave. Partial leave makes it possible to combine work and parental leave at the same time. Because the leave is taken on a part-time basis, the total leave period becomes longer, while the daily benefit payments are lower than during full-time leave. In practice, this arrangement allows parents to gradually reduce their time away from work and slowly transition back into working life, rather than making a sudden shift from full-time care to full-time employment.

Financial support is also a key feature of the Norwegian framework. Most employees are entitled to paid parental leave through the national social security system. The government provides parental benefits up to certain income limits, provided that the parent is a member of the National Insurance Scheme, has been economically active, and has earned pensionable income for at least six of the ten months preceding the start of the benefit period. The level of compensation is determined by statutory rules and income thresholds. In addition, some employers choose to supplement the government benefit by covering the difference between the employee’s regular salary and the amount paid by the state, allowing parents to receive full pay during all or part of their parental leave.

Employees taking parental leave also enjoy strong legal protections. Employers cannot dismiss employees because they take parental leave, and employees are generally entitled to return to their position after the leave period ends. These protections are intended to ensure that having children does not jeopardize career opportunities.

The parental leave system is not limited to biological parents. Similar rights are generally available in cases of adoption, reflecting the broader principle that the purpose of parental leave is to support caregiving responsibilities.

Taken together, Norway’s parental leave framework is generous for employees, particularly in comparison to the U.S. system. While employers must manage extended employee absences and ensure operational continuity, the parental leave system is generally viewed as an important tool for promoting employee wellbeing, gender equality, and long-term labor market engagement.

New Jersey

While England and Norway have much broader family leave entitlements, New Jersey has recently undertaken its own significant expansion of family leave rights. Although the United States does not have a comprehensive national paid parental leave system comparable to those found in many European countries, individual states have increasingly filled that gap through state-specific leave and wage-replacement programs. New Jersey, in particular, has continued to expand both leave eligibility and employee protections.

At the beginning of 2026, New Jersey passed significant amendments to the New Jersey Family Leave Act (NJFLA), which will go into effect on July 17, 2026. Historically, the NJFLA applied only to employers with 30 or more employees and generally required employees to have at least 12 months of service and 1,000 hours worked before becoming eligible for protected leave. Under the new legislation, the employer coverage threshold is reduced to 15 employees, thus expanding the number of businesses subject to the law. At the same time, employee eligibility requirements have been substantially lowered, with employees becoming eligible after just three months of employment and 250 hours worked in the preceding 12 months.

These changes reflect a policy direction that is, in some respects, similar to recent reforms in England. Just as the UK’s Employment Rights Act 2025 seeks to make family-related rights available earlier in the employment relationship through expanded “day one” entitlements, New Jersey’s amendments reduce the service requirements that employees must satisfy before obtaining access to job-protected family leave.

The New Jersey legislation also modifies its Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI) and Family Leave Insurance (FLI) programs, which provide partial wage-replacement benefits to qualifying employees. The amendments include provisions relating to job restoration and clarify the interaction between state benefits and earned sick leave. Overall, employers should anticipate increased leave utilization as larger portions of the workforce become eligible much earlier in their employment. Organizations that previously fell outside the NJFLA’s scope will also need to establish leave administration procedures, documentation protocols, notice requirements, and manager training programs for the first time.

On the Global Field: Closing Thoughts

Taken together, New Jersey’s reforms reflect a broader trend seen across many jurisdictions: expanding access to family leave while increasing compliance obligations for employers. Although the state’s system differs considerably from both the UK’s evolving statutory framework and Norway’s highly developed parental leave model, employers in all three jurisdictions face a common challenge—supporting employees’ caregiving responsibilities while maintaining workforce planning, operational continuity, and regulatory compliance.

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