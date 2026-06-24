Preparing Seattle for the World Stage: Reflections on the Road to the 2026FIFA World Cup

As Seattle prepares to welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, I’ve had the privilege of serving as labor counsel to the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee (LOC). As a labor and employment attorney at Summit Law Group, I focus on helping organizations navigate complex workforce issues, build productive labor-management relationships, and bring diverse stakeholders together to achieve shared goals. This engagement has brought those same skills to a truly global stage.

One of the most rewarding aspects of this work has been witnessing the coalition-building required to make an event of this magnitude possible. Hosting the World Cup involves far more than preparing for match days—it requires collaboration among labor organizations, public agencies, community leaders, businesses, venue operators, and countless other partners, all working toward a shared vision for Seattle and our region.

I'm proud that Summit Law Group is one of three firms designated to represent the LOC, and that our team has contributed across a range of important issues. Along with many others at Summit who have supported this effort, my colleagues Otto Klein, Alex Baehr, and Molly Gibbons have advised on matters ranging from labor agreements to federal funding compliance to safety and security planning for match events and venues. My work has focused on labor and employment issues that help support the successful planning and execution of this once-in-a-generation event.

What excites me most is the opportunity to showcase not only Seattle’s world-class venues and passionate sports culture, but also the people whose dedication will make this event possible. Throughout my practice, I have the privilege of representing public-sector leaders and organizations that employ firefighters, police officers, public works employees, parks employees, construction workers, and many other skilled professionals who serve our communities every day. I have also worked with employers in hospitality, retail, and other industries whose employees help create the experience visitors from around the world associate with Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

As preparations continue and the tournament approaches, these workers—together with the managers, supervisors, business owners, and public officials who lead and support them—will play a critical role in ensuring the event is safe, welcoming, and successful. From first responders and public works crews to transit operators, construction workers, restaurant employees, hotel staff, retail workers, and countless others, an extraordinary number of people will contribute to the success of the World Cup.

Visitors may never see the countless hours spent planning, building, maintaining infrastructure, coordinating transportation, preparing venues, serving guests, ensuring public safety, and keeping businesses running smoothly. But they will experience the results of that work every day they are here.

Many people are already dedicating long hours, working overtime, and making sacrifices away from family and personal commitments to help Seattle rise to this moment. They deserve tremendous credit. The World Cup will provide a global stage not only for elite athletes, but also for the skilled workforce, entrepreneurial spirit, effective public management, and labor-management collaboration that define our region. It is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when workers, employers, unions, public agencies, and community partners come together toward a common goal.

The tournament will bring visitors from around the globe, generate significant economic activity, and shine an international spotlight on the Pacific Northwest. Long after the final whistle, the relationships forged, infrastructure strengthened, and investments made in preparation for the tournament will leave a lasting impact on our region.

As a proud dad of a young select soccer player, this opportunity carries special meaning for me. Seattle has long been one of the great soccer cities in North America, with a passionate fan base, strong youth programs, and a deep connection to the game. It is exciting to play a small part in helping showcase our region on the world stage while contributing to a legacy that will inspire the next generation of players, fans, and community leaders.

I am grateful to work alongside the talented professionals at the LOC, my colleagues at Summit Law Group, and the many workers, employers, public officials, and community leaders helping prepare Seattle for this extraordinary moment.