Allegheny County Proposes 18 Weeks Of Paid Parental Leave

n May 13, 2026, the Allegheny County Health Department proposed a major amendment to Article XXIV of its Rules and Regulations. The proposal would require all employers in the county to offer at least 18 weeks...

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On May 13, 2026, the Allegheny County Health Department proposed a major amendment to Article XXIV of its Rules and Regulations. The proposal would require all employers in the county to offer at least 18 weeks of paid parental leave, making Allegheny County the first county in Pennsylvania to adopt paid parental leave. The proposal would also amend the county’s paid sick leave provision, allowing employees to accrue more sick leave at a faster rate. This regulation applies to all employers situated or doing business within the geographical boundaries of Allegheny County, and the proposed amendment would set new minimums that must be offered to all employees working within the county.

Summary of the Paid Parental Leave Provision

The proposed amendment would introduce the mandate for all employers in Allegheny County to offer their employees paid parental leave.

Eligibility: The regulation applies to all employees who have worked for the employer for at least 30 days, file a claim with the employer based on the birth or adoption of a child during the child’s first year, and provide appropriate documentation. Individuals who are legally married or domestic partners under the laws of any state or political subdivision and who are employed by the same employer shall both be eligible for benefits, even when the leave runs concurrently.

Benefits: Paid Parental Leave shall extend to a maximum period of 18 weeks and may be used solely for the care of a new child. Leave time is compensated at the same rate of pay, and with the same benefits, as the employee would have earned at the time of their Paid Parental Leave request. The first payment of benefits shall be made within one week of the claim submission or the start of the leave period; subsequent payments shall be made in the same manner as the employee was compensated prior to taking leave and for the duration of the approved leave.

Reduced Leave Schedule: A covered employee may elect to utilize Paid Parental Leave on a reduced leave schedule rather than take all 18 weeks sequentially. Paid Parental Leave benefits for intermittent or reduced leave schedules shall be prorated.

Employment Protection: A covered individual who takes Paid Parental Leave shall, upon the expiration of that leave, be restored by the employer to the position previously held when the leave commenced, or to a position with equivalent seniority, status, employment benefits, pay and other terms and conditions of employment.

Retaliation Prohibited: Employers cannot retaliate or discriminate against employees for requesting, using, or communicating an intent of using Paid Parental Leave.

Consideration of Absence Prohibited: Employers cannot count leave taken under the Paid Parental Leave provision as an absence counted against the employee in any attendance or disciplinary policy.

Employer Obligations: Employers are required to inform employees of their rights under the Paid Parental Leave provision upon initial hiring and annually thereafter. Additionally, employers must provide written acknowledgment to an employee upon the employee’s request for Paid Parental Leave, explaining the employee’s rights, the amount of benefits and the procedures for submitting a benefits claim. Lastly, employers must determine whether an employee has met all eligibility requirements within 10 days of the receipt of a claim and all necessary supporting documentation.

Summary of Changes to the Paid Sick Leave Provision

The proposed amendment provides for a higher cap on the amount of Paid Sick Leave that can be accrued as well as a faster accrual rate. Additionally, the mandatory Paid Sick Leave requirements would now apply to previously unregulated small businesses with less than 15 employees.

Eligibility: The regulation applies to all employers, with varying requirements for employers with 15 or more employees compared to employers with fewer than 15 employees. The regulation applies to all employers within the geographic limits of Allegheny County.

Accrual of Sick Leave: Employees accrue 1 hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 48 hours per year for employers with fewer than 15 employees, and a maximum of 72 hours for employers with 15 or more employees. Employees can carry over unused sick leave to the next year unless all leave is “front-loaded,” or provided in full at the start of the year. The total of carried-over leave does not need to exceed 48 hours for employers with fewer than 15 employees or 72 hours for employers with 15 or more employees.

Usage: Paid Sick Leave can be used for the employee’s own mental or physical illness, injury or health condition, to care for a family member with an illness, injury or health condition, or for medical diagnosis, care, treatment or preventive medical care. Employees may use this leave beginning on the 90th calendar day following commencement of their employment. Employers can maintain their own notification procedures controlling how an employee is to request leave, as long as the notification policies are reasonable and do not obstruct an employee’s use of Paid Sick Leave.

Retaliation Prohibited: Employers cannot retaliate or discriminate against employees for using their Paid Sick Leave or for exercising their rights under the Article.

Employer Obligations: Employers must give written notice that employees are entitled to Paid Sick Leave, the amount of Paid Sick Leave available to them, and the terms of its use. Employers are also required to maintain records documenting hours worked by employees and Paid Sick Leave taken by employees, for a period of two years.

What Comes Next

After the May 13 vote, the proposed amendment is now in a 30-day period of public comment ending Saturday, June 16, 2026. Additionally, a public hearing to provide testimony regarding the proposal will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 5:30 pm at the Allegheny County Courthouse. The health board meets every other month and could consider submitted comments as soon as July, opening the possibility of approval sometime in late summer or early fall. The amendment would go into effect 180 days later.

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