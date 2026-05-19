California’s Captive Audience Law Enjoined: Federal Court Blocks Enforcement Of SB 399

In September 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting enforcement of California Senate Bill (SB) 399, California’s Work Freedom from Employer Intimidation Act, also known as captive audience meetings.

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In September 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting enforcement of California Senate Bill (SB) 399, California’s Work Freedom from Employer Intimidation Act, also known as captive audience meetings.1 SB 399, effective January 1, 2025, added section 1137 to the California Labor Code to restrict employers from taking adverse action against employees who declined to attend employer-sponsored meetings addressing certain political or religious matters, i.e., captive audience meetings.

In granting the preliminary injunction, the Court concluded that plaintiffs—several employer associations— were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims based on two primary grounds (1) SB 399 is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and (2) SB 399 violates the First Amendment of the United States Constitution:

NLRA preemption controls: The Court held that the NLRA preempts SB 399, reaffirming that regulation of employer-employee communications about unionization rests exclusively with federal law and the NLRB.

The Court held that the NLRA preempts SB 399, reaffirming that regulation of employer-employee communications about unionization rests exclusively with federal law and the NLRB. A content-based restriction on speech: The Court rejected the claim that the law merely regulated conduct, noting that its prohibition turns entirely on the subject of a mandatory meeting. Because the law restricts core expressive activity—an employer’s views on political, religious, or union matters—it cannot withstand strict First Amendment scrutiny.

The decision highlights ongoing tensions between state efforts to regulate workplace speech and longstanding federal labor law principles, particularly in light of recent changes at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB or the Board).

This article examines the Court’s ruling with a focus on the legal reasoning underlying the injunction and the broader implications for labor-management relations in California.

Relationship to Existing Federal and State Labor Law Frameworks

The Court’s injunction against SB 399 fits within a broad and evolving framework governing workplace speech, employee organizing rights, and the respective roles of state and federal regulators. For decades, the NLRA has served as the primary mechanism for regulating labor-management communication concerning the workplace, primarily the topic of unionization, with the NLRB tasked with drawing the line between protected speech and unlawful communication. Employer speech regarding unionization has historically been evaluated under Section 8(c) of the NLRA, which permits employers to express views, arguments, or opinions so long as such communications do not contain threats of reprisal or promises of benefit. Courts have repeatedly emphasized that this provision reflects Congress’s intent to protect robust debate in the workplace while guarding against coercive conduct. Against this backdrop, SB 399 represented a departure from traditional labor regulation by imposing state-law consequences tied to the subject matter of employer communications.

The Court’s Injunction Order

In granting plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, the Court applied the four-factor test articulated in Winter v. Natural Resources Defense Council2: (1) likelihood of success on the merits; (2) irreparable harm; (3) balance of equities; and (4) the public interest. The Court found that Plaintiffs satisfied each factor, emphasizing that alleged violations of First Amendment rights constitute irreparable harm and that there is a strong public interest in preventing enforcement of unconstitutional laws.

While the Court’s order is interlocutory and does not resolve the ultimate merits of the case, it reflects a detailed assessment of SB 399’s interaction with federal labor law and constitutional speech protections.

Federal Preemption Under the NLRA

A central pillar of the Court’s analysis was federal preemption under the NLRA. Although the NLRA does not contain an express preemption clause, courts have long recognized implied preemption doctrines designed to preserve the NLRB’s primary jurisdiction and Congress’s intention for labor and management rights to be regulated on a federal level.

Garmon Preemption

Under San Diego Building Trades Council v. Garmon3, states may not regulate conduct that is arguably protected or prohibited by Sections 7 or 8 of the NLRA. The Court held that SB 399 falls within this preempted category insofar as it restricts mandatory meetings concerning unionization—conduct the NLRA either protects or prohibits. Garmon preemption applies not only where state law directly conflicts with federal labor law, but also when it risks encroaching on the NLRB’s primary authority to interpret and apply the NLRA. The Court explained that even well-intentioned state laws may be preempted if they require courts or enforcement agencies to determine whether particular labor-related conduct is lawful under standards that parallel or overlap with federal law.

Plaintiffs relied on the NLRB’s recent Amazon decision4, which held that mandatory antiunion “captiveaudience” meetings violate Section 8(a)(1). The Court concluded that although that ruling undercuts Plaintiffs’ argument that such meetings are protected under Section 8(c), it also confirms that the conduct SB 399 regulates is at least arguably prohibited by federal law and, therefore, enough to invoke Garmon preemption. In other words, where the NLRB disfavors certain conduct, the authority to regulate that conduct remains with the Board, not the states. The Court reasoned that allowing states to impose parallel or overlapping regulations risks inconsistent outcomes and undermines the uniform application of federal labor policy.

The Court also rejected arguments that SB 399 fit within recognized exceptions to Garmon preemption: (1) the reasonable opportunity exception and (2) the deeply rooted local feeling exception. The reasonable opportunity exception applies when a party cannot reasonably bring the issue to the NLRB, and the Court found it inapplicable because employer speech about unionization is plainly within the NLRB’s jurisdiction, citing the Amazon decision to show that the Board can and does address the legality of captive-audience meetings. The deeply rooted local feeling exception protects state regulation of traditionally local interests (e.g., violence, trespass). The Court held that SB 399 does not fall within this category because it expressly targets union-related communications—a matter Congress reserved for federal regulation—and not a long-standing area of state concern. The Court reasoned that speech regarding unionization is a core concern of federal labor law rather than a traditionally local area of regulation. It reasoned that Garmon preemption does not turn on whether a state statute provides broader or narrower relief than the NLRA, but rather on whether the regulated conduct falls within the ambit of Section 7 or 8 of the NLRA. Because SB 399 regulates conduct that is at least arguably protected or prohibited by the NLRA, the court concluded that federal law must control regardless of the state’s remedial objectives.

Machinists Preemption

The Court further concluded that SB 399 is likely preempted under the Machinists preemption5, which prohibits states from regulating areas Congress intended to leave to the free play of economic forces. The Court concluded that SB 399 interferes with federally protected noncoercive employer speech and places the State’s thumb on the scale in debates about unionization, conduct Congress intended to leave unregulated.

Although California characterized SB 399 as a neutral, minimum labor standard focused on protecting employee autonomy and regulating only employer conduct (i.e., adverse employment action), the Court found that the statute directly affects the balance of labor-management debate by limiting employer communications on unionization. In other words, enforcing the statute necessarily requires evaluating the content of employer speech, including whether an employer expresses views about unionization. The Court concluded that the statute also sweeps beyond truly coercive “captive-audience” meetings. By applying to any employer communication expressing opinions on political or religious matters (including unionization), and by not distinguishing between coercive and noncoercive speech, SB 399 risks chilling employers’ lawful, noncoercive expression.

Additionally, the Court rejected the State’s argument that SB 399 is a neutral minimum labor standard as it directly affects the employer-employee dialogue on unionization. In the Court’s view, SB 399 does not merely establish background employment standards, such as minimum wage or safety rules, but instead regulates the mechanics of labor-management discourse itself. Because the statute restricts the use of noncoercive employer speech—an economic “weapon” Congress intended to leave unregulated—it cannot qualify as a permissible minimum labor standard.

Constitutional Challenges

In addition to NLRA preemption, the Court held that SB 399 is likely unconstitutional under the First Amendment. The Court held that SB 399 violates the First Amendment because it is a content-based restriction on employer speech and cannot survive strict scrutiny. Because it found SB 399 to be a content-based speech regulation, the Court concluded that SB 399 is subject to strict scrutiny.

California contended that SB 399 regulates employer conduct (adverse actions against employees who refuse to attend certain meetings) rather than speech, analogizing the statute to anti-discrimination and whistleblower protection laws. The Court rejected this characterization, noting that whether SB 399 applies depends entirely on the subject matter of the employer’s communication, i.e., whether the communication involved political or religious matters, including unionization. Because liability turns on the content of the employer’s speech, the law necessarily regulates speech and triggers First Amendment scrutiny. For example, an employer may discipline an employee for skipping a mandatory meeting about charitable giving, but not for skipping one about the minimum wage or unionization. Laws that regulate based on subject matter are presumptively unconstitutional. In sum, the Court held that SB 399 fails strict scrutiny because it imposes a broad, content-based restriction on employers’ political and religious speech—including speech about unionization— without adequate justification or narrow tailoring.

Broader Context and Ongoing Uncertainty

This preliminary injunction illustrates the dynamic, and complex, nature of labor law at both the state and federal law. The decision underscores a core principle of federal labor law: uniform national regulation takes precedence over state-level experimentation, even where state and federal policymakers share similar objectives. The Court emphasized that Congress has vested primary authority over labor speech in the NLRB.

The preliminary injunction notably does not resolve whether captive audience meetings are lawful under the NLRA (which currently are prohibited following the NLRB’s recent Amazon decision), instead it reinforces the boundary between federal and state authority in regulating workplace speech. Additionally, the Court’s decision does not diminish an employee’s protection under existing law. Federal labor law continues to prohibit employer conduct that interferes with, restrains, or coerces employees in the exercise of their Section 7 rights. Similarly, California’s robust anti-retaliation statutes remain available to address adverse actions unrelated to the content-based speech restrictions imposed by SB 399.

The injunction also leaves open questions about how courts and regulators will reconcile state interests in protecting employee autonomy with federal labor policy moving forward. As workplace communications increasingly intersect with broader political, social, and cultural issues, legislatures may continue to explore mechanisms aimed at limiting perceived coercion in the employment relationship. The Court’s ruling suggests that such efforts will face closer scrutiny where they implicate speech of labor organizing.

At bottom, the preliminary injunction against SB 399 highlights enduring tensions between state regulation, federal labor policy, and constitutional free speech protections. While the statute remains unenforceable pending litigation, the case raises broader questions about the extent to which states may regulate employer communications in the workplace. As the litigation proceeds, and as federal labor law continues to evolve, employers, employees, and labor organizations alike will need to closely monitor developments in this area.

Footnotes

Originally published by Bender’s Labor & Employment Bulletin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.