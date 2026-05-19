US Labor & Employment Webinar Series: Key States Update (Video)

This webinar examines critical employment law changes taking effect across California, New York, Illinois and Colorado in 2025-2026, covering wage and hour compliance, expanded leave obligations, pay transparency requirements and PAGA reforms. Employers will learn about new regulatory requirements, enforcement trends and practical compliance strategies to navigate the evolving multi-state employment law landscape.

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Watch the first webinar in our 2026 US labour & employment webinar series. This webinar provides an overview of recent and upcoming employment law developments across California, New York, Illinois and Colorado. With multiple regulatory and statutory changes taking effect across these states, the session is designed to help employers understand what is currently in effect, what changes are on the horizon and key considerations for maintaining compliance.

Topics covered include:

Key statutory, regulatory and case law developments at the state and local level

New and evolving compliance requirements for employers

Practical steps organizations can take to prepare

Common pitfalls and strategies to avoid them

California

The California segment reviews 2025–2026 developments affecting wage and hour compliance, leave and notice obligations, pay data reporting and enforcement trends. It also examines developments under the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), including recent reforms impacting standing, penalties and cure opportunities, as well as key legislation from the 2026 session that employers should continue to monitor.

New York

The New York portion explores recent developments and trends across wage and hour, leave and anti discrimination law, including minimum wage and salary threshold increases, expanded leave obligations, pay transparency requirements and the codification of disparate impact liability theory into New York’s Human Rights Law.

Colorado

The Colorado segment highlights recent legislative and regulatory developments, including state regulation of occupational exposure to heat, an expanded definition of “employer” in the wage and hour context, local tip credit changes and increased family and medical leave benefits for families with children receiving neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) services.

Illinois

The Illinois portion addresses recent state law updates expanding employee leave and workplace protections, including paid lactation breaks and new or expanded military, NICU and organ donation leave. It also highlights employer compliance considerations related to non disclosure agreements (NDAs), equal pay registration, E Verify practices, Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) charge procedures and employee use of employer issued devices for domestic violence related purposes.

This program is part of the 2026 US Labor & Employment Webinar Series, an ongoing series of four informative sessions taking place throughout May 2026. Additional upcoming sessions in the series include Restrictive Covenants Update, AI in the Workplace and Best Practices on Internal Investigations.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit is available for eligible live sessions only and is not available for the on demand recording.

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