Florida Law Prohibits Government Funding For DEI Initiatives

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation, Florida Senate Bill 1134, furthering the state government’s efforts to distance itself from so-called “woke” politics. In doing so, the Florida State Legislature is aligning itself with one of the current EEOC’s primary enforcement priorities – “DEI-related discrimination.”

SB 1134 prohibits local governments from funding, promoting, or implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This legislation:

Prohibits local governments from establishing or maintaining DEI offices, officers, staff or programs.

Bars taxpayer funding for DEI-related initiatives, training or third-party contractors promoting such efforts.

Bars passing of resolutions or policies endorsing DEI.

Requires grant recipients to certify that public funds will not be used to advance DEI.

Provides enforcement mechanisms, including penalties for officials who violate the law.

This law also permits aggrieved individuals to file a lawsuit if they believe they were subjected to discrimination via DEI laws or policies. DeSantis announced that Florida was the first state to “take a stand” against these initiatives at the government level because Florida is “where woke goes to die.”

This legislation is among a series of laws enacted in Florida over the last few years that directly target and ban DEI programs and funding for these programs. Three years ago, DeSantis signed a similar law that prohibited Florida colleges from funding programs that promote or advocate for DEI or “engage in political or social activism…”

The prevailing narrative, both at the state and federal levels, is that DEI initiatives are necessarily discriminatory because they favor minority groups to the detriment of others. The proponents of this new legislation argue that this is a call to action to do away with DEI altogether—and to ensure individuals are evaluated based on merit alone. This legislation immediately follows an executive order signed by President Trump, which prohibits federal agencies from embracing DEI programs.

Guidance for Employers

This law is set to take effect in January 2027—less than a year away. While this law is focused on counties and municipalities, it is part of a larger, sustained campaign to eradicate DEI programs. Considering that Florida is now considered one of the most aggressive states in restricting DEI across government, employers may expect similar related legislation in the future on DEI prohibitions.