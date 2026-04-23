Same Filling, Different Chocolate Coating – The DOL’s New Proposed Joint Employer Rule

Seyfarth Synopsis: On April 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) published a notice of proposed rulemaking for a new joint employer rule that would set a uniform test for joint employer status for purposes of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”), Migrant and Seasonal Workers Protection Act (“MSPA”), and the Family and Medical Leave Act (“FMLA”). This article explains what this test does, how it is different from the previous joint employer rule promulgated by the DOL, and what may happen with it in the future.

Introduction – Federal Rulemaking Is Like a Box of Chocolates

Anyone who has ever plucked a nondescript chocolate from a half-eaten box of candy knows that, sometimes, you just have to pop it in your mouth to know what’s inside. And that is not much different from the reality businesses have long faced with respect to joint employment under the FLSA: set a nationwide strategy and wait until a lawsuit is filed to learn what jurisdiction-specific, multi-factor test may apply—tests that, at times, may lead to contrary results. The DOL’s new joint employer rule, published on April 23, 2026 (the “Proposed Rule”), however, seeks to remedy that problem by setting a common filling throughout the box: the same four Bonnette-style factors that the DOL used in its 2020 joint employer rule (the “2020 Rule”).

But this time, it is the outer coating that has changed. Having learned from the vacatur of the 2020 Rule—its last attempt at rulemaking on joint employment under the FLSA— the DOL has made a number of compromises that make the Proposed Rule less sweet and enticing (i.e., less business friendly) compared to the 2020 Rule, but perhaps more savory (i.e., more likely to be adopted by a court).

Background – The Messy Box of Chocolates that Is the Joint Employer Space

Much like a box of chocolate left out at a party, joint employer jurisprudence is a chaotic patchwork of different inquiries, tests, and factors for businesses and workers to navigate. For example, the 4th Circuit looks at whether the two putative joint employers are “completely disassociated” with one another, while the 2nd Circuit considers whether the putative joint employer has “functional control over workers.” Even where there is agreement on what test to use, different courts use different variants of factors or weigh them differently.

In 2016, the DOL issued subregulatory guidance that attempted to impose an expansive definition of joint employer status, but this guidance was rescinded in 2017. Then, in 2019, the DOL proposed a new joint employer rule, which was finalized as the 2020 Rule. The 2020 Rule adopted the analysis used in the seminal Ninth Circuit case of Bonnette v. California Health & Welfare Agency. But, in the interest of analytical clarity and certainty, it limited consideration of factors that did not bear on control, and it rejected evidence bearing on a worker’s economic dependence on the potential joint employer as irrelevant.

Eventually, on September 8, 2020, the Southern District of New York vacated the 2020 Rule in New York v. Scalia. It found that the 2020 Rule contradicted the text of the FLSA, placed too much emphasis on control in contravention of the FLSA’s more expansive “suffer or permit” language, improperly precluded consideration of economic dependence factors, and failed to adequately explain its change in prior position or to address increased costs to employers and workers.

On July 30, 2021, citing Scalia, the DOL withdrew the 2020 Rule. It did not issued a new joint employer test through notice and comment rulemaking until the Proposed Rule.

Analysis of the Proposed Rule – Filling and Coating

The Filling

For most people, the filling, whether it is nougat, caramel coconut cream, an almond, or simply milk chocolate, is the star of the show. The same is true here: most businesses and workers care about the core joint employer test. Like the 2020 Rule, the Proposed Rule codifies that there are two flavors of joint employment. The Proposed Rule proposes to codify them as: (1) vertical joint employment; and (2) horizontal joint employment.

For vertical joint employment, the Proposed Rule puts forward a test that is, at least with respect to its four primary factors, virtually identical with that promulgated by the 2020 Rule and that are largely based on Bonnette. Those factors are whether the putative joint employer:

hires or fires the employee; supervises and controls the employee’s work schedule or conditions of employment to a substantial degree; determines the employee’s rate and method of payment; and maintains the employee’s employment records.

One who bites into the Proposed Rule, however, may notice an important difference in flavor. The Proposed Rule goes on to state that “[n]o single factor is dispositive in determining joint employer status under the FLSA, as the determination will depend on all of the facts in a particular case.” By contrast, the 2020 Rule attempted to limit consideration of this kind of “all of the circumstances” analysis to those that bore on control. This appears to be a compromise by the DOL to “cure” an issue with the 2020 Rule identified by New York v. Scalia.

The Proposed Rule also readopts the supplemental clarifying provisions from the 2020 Rule, including (1) a reasonably circumscribed definition of “employment records”; (2) an acknowledgment of the primacy of actual conduct versus reserved control; (3) clarification of the role of “indirect control” and minimization of situations in which recommendations result in the direct employer making voluntary choices; and clarification of factors that are not relevant, including those that “are primarily probative of a worker’s status as an employee or independent contractor.”

Similarly, under the Proposed Rule, horizontal joint employment will be determined by a test that is nearly the same as that finalized in the 2020 Rule. The key inquiry is whether the putative joint employers are “acting independently of each other and are dissociated with respect to the employment of the employee” or whether they are “sufficiently associated with respect to the employment of the employee.” To determine whether a sufficient level of association exists, the Proposed Rule considers whether: (1) there is an arrangement between them to share the employee’s services; (2) one employer is acting directly or indirectly in the interest of the other employer in relation to the employee; or (3) they share control of the employee, directly or indirectly, by reason of the fact that one employer controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with the other employer. As with the proposed test for vertical joint employment, the Proposed Rule inserts a compromise, explaining that “[s]uch a determination depends on all of the facts and circumstances.”

The Proposed Rule, again like the 2020 Rule, also clarifies the relevance of certain business models and business practices, including that:

Operating as a franchise or similar type of business model does not make joint employer status more or less likely;

Requiring a putative joint employer to satisfy legal obligations or quality control standards does not make joint employer status more or less likely;

The putative joint employer’s practice of providing the employer a sample employee handbook, or other forms, offering an association health or retirement plan, or any similar business practice, does not make joint employer status more or less likely.

Finally, the Proposed Rule, like the 2020 Rule, is sprinkled with examples that explain, clarify and make concrete these analyses. While, as discussed more below, these examples are organized differently, their nougaty substance is similar, other than those conformed to reflect substantive changes made to the Proposed Rule.

The Coating

Everyone has had the experience of eating two chocolates with different coatings, but much to one’s surprise, the same fillings. Here, the Proposed Rule and the 2020 Rule have similar tasting fillings, but with different coatings that fundamentally complement and change the flavor of the filling in different ways.

As mentioned above, the most important difference between the Proposed Rule and 2020 Rule is that the Proposed Rule does not seek to narrow the inquiry of “other circumstances” to those that bear on control, as the 2020 Rule did. The Proposed Rule also does not exclude—and in fact, expressly acknowledges—the relevance of “[i]ndicia of whether the employee is economically dependent on the potential joint employer,” in contrast with the 2020 Rule’s attempt to exclude such considerations.

Again, these changes are responsive to the court’s criticism in Scalia that the 2020 Rule hewed too closely to the common law test for employee status that the FLSA supposedly has rejected. By making these compromises, the DOL weakens the analytical clarity of the 2020 Rule, continuing a degree of uncertainty for businesses looking for definitive criteria to guide their decision-making. Now, extraneous facts that are not encompassed in the four factors, including those that bear on so-called “economic dependence” may potentially be relevant.

In an attempt to cover the potential bitterness of this new coating, the DOL adds some clarification, explaining that any “additional factors” are less relevant than the four Bonnette-style factors, and that if the four Bonnette-style factors align, that outcome has a “substantial likelihood” of outweighing the additional factors. One may be forgiven for thinking that they have drawn the chocolaty form of the DOL’s Proposed Independent Contractor Test’s core-factor structure, although this is perhaps not an unwelcome surprise.

Finally, in a development that many might find sweet, the Proposed Rule has an expanded scope, as it also determines joint employer status under the FMLA and MSPA, in addition to the FLSA, whereas the 2020 Rule only covered the FLSA. Given that joint employer issues often are particularly salient for interstate operations that must undergo compliance with all of these statutes, this added uniformity will help increase clarity and certainty.

Overall, businesses and workers may find the Proposed Rule’s new coating slightly less enticing than that of the 2020 Rule. But, importantly, courts may find it more palatable, based on their interpretations of the FLSA and Supreme Court precedent interpreting the FLSA.

Aftertaste

The Proposed Rule is not a final rule. It was published in the Federal Register on April 23, 2026, and it will be open for public comment for sixty days (through June 22, 2026), after which the DOL will review public input and determine what, if any, revisions to include in a final rule. The timeline from proposed rule to final rule can take several months—and likely significantly longer—and the DOL may alter aspects of the proposal in response to comments.

As with chocolates, some courts will pick out the Proposed Rule while others will stick with their preferred flavors. Courts retain ultimate authority to determine who is or is not a joint employer, and whether any court will actually defer to the Proposed Rule—particularly in the face of binding circuit court-level precedent—is far from a certainty. And even then, those many circuit-level tests have proliferated to the analyses of many state-level statutes, which will be wholly unaffected by the Proposed Rule.

The Rule does provide certainty in at least one respect: as the DOL acknowledges in the Proposed Rule, it ensures that, for DOL enforcement personnel, there is a uniform standard being applied to determine whether joint employment relationship exists. That is, while courts may still elect to apply different tests in jurisdiction, the DOL will seek to enforce solely the test articulated in the Proposed Rule nationwide.

And ultimately, while the Proposed Rule perhaps shies further away from definitive criteria than many would have hoped, it is an improvement over the current absence of any rule. It provides an analytically clear and reasonably defensible version of the test that provides guidance for how to interpret the factors and apply them in real world situations.