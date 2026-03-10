No Employer Knowledge, No Overtime: Fifth Circuit Affirms Defense Verdict Where Employee Must Prove Employer Knew Of Overtime

Seyfarth Synopsis: In a misclassification-to-trial case, the Fifth Circuit affirmed a defense verdict because the plaintiff failed to prove the employer had actual or constructive knowledge of alleged overtime, rejected the theory that "no timekeeping system," standing alone, creates constructive knowledge for the employer, and upheld the Fifth Circuit pattern jury instruction that employees must notify employers when working extra hours.

In this recent decision, Merritt v. Texas Farm Bureau, 166 F.4th 490 (5th Cir. 2026), the Fifth Circuit underscored that even when a plaintiff clears the classification hurdle, the overtime claim may still turn on a separate, dispositive issue: whether the employer knew, or had reason to know, the employee was working overtime.

Jerry Merritt worked for Texas Farm Bureau ("TFB") as an Agency Manager, where he supervised a team of insurance agents and sold and renewed insurance policies. TFB classified Merritt and other Agency Managers as independent contractors. In his role, Merritt set his own work schedule, was paid by commission rather than hourly, and had no obligation to track or disclose his hours to TFB. TFB did not supervise Merritt's hours or completion of daily tasks.

In 2019, Merritt sued TFB alleging he was misclassified and sought unpaid overtime under the FLSA. The district court ruled on summary judgment that he should have been classified as an employee, and concluded he was owed at least 816 hours of overtime. This left one issue for trial: whether TFB had actual or constructive knowledge of Merritt's overtime work.

At trial, the jury found TFB lacked both actual and constructive knowledge of Merritt's overtime. Merritt filed a Rule 50 motion for judgment as a matter of law and alternative Rule 59 motion to vacate and grant a new trial. The district court denied Merritt's motions. Merritt appealed.

Fifth Circuit: It is a plaintiff's burden to show the employer had actual or constructive knowledge that overtime was worked.

Merritt made three arguments on appeal. First, he argued that because TFB permitted him to work unlimited hours, TFB's knowledge of his overtime work was irrelevant. The Court denied his argument and held that a plaintiff claiming entitlement to overtime pay is required to prove the employer's actual or constructive knowledge of the overtime work.

Second, Merritt argued that TFB had constructive knowledge of the overtime because TFB made no effort to maintain a timekeeping system or to record Merritt's time. The Court denied this argument too, reiterating that it is Merritt's burden to show that TFB knew he worked overtime and the "absence of a timekeeping system, standing alone, does not establish constructive knowledge," especially when the worker is not required to report hours, operates autonomously, and works off-site.

Finally, Merritt argued that the jury was given a misleading instruction that Merritt had a duty to notify TFB he was working overtime. The Court again denied this argument, holding that the jury charge was modeled after the Fifth Circuit's pattern jury instructions, and Merritt cites no authority to support his argument that the jury charge misstates the law.

This opinion highlights some practical points:

There is another hurdle in a case where classification is contested. Even if a court rules that the worker should be classified as an employee and is owed overtime hours, a plaintiff must still prove that their putative employer knew or should have known overtime was being worked. On these facts, a missing timekeeping system by itself is insufficient to show constructive knowledge, and the court declined to treat that absence as shifting the burden to the employer. Merritt reinforces the deference given to pattern-based jury charges.

Merritt reinforces that it is the obligation of a plaintiff seeking entitlement to overtime pay to show that the employer had actual or constructive knowledge of the overtime they worked.

