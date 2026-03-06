Asia: Public Holiday, Annual Leave And Sick Leave Entitlements

In addition, employers with five or more employees are required to provide employees with paid leave on the 11 public holidays set out in the Ordinance Concerning the Holidays of Government and Public Offices.

All employees are entitled to be absent with pay on Labour Day which falls on 1 May every year.

In practice however, most businesses close during public holidays, and most employers do allow employees to be absent with pay on public holidays.

Under the Japan Labour Standards Act, employers are only required to give their employees a minimum of one day off per week (or four days off every four weeks). There is no legal obligation to provide additional days off to employees on public holidays.

There is no legal entitlement for employees to be absent with pay on public holidays. Currently there are 16 public holidays per year prescribed under the Public Holiday Law.

Pursuant to the Employment (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, three additional days of statutory holiday (Easter Monday, Good Friday, and the day following Good Friday) will be added progressively from 2026 to 2030, such that there will be 17 statutory holidays per year by 2030:

Banks, educational establishments, public offices and government departments observe 17 general holidays (which includes statutory holidays) as prescribed under the General Holidays Ordinance ( GHO ). While all employees are entitled to statutory holidays, many employers, particularly in white collar industries, also grant employees leave on the three additional general holidays even if they do not fall under the application of the GHO.

Employers may request that an employee work on a statutory holiday, provided they give 48 hours' notice to the employee and appoint another day, within 60 days before or after the statutory holiday, as an alternative holiday.

Employees are entitled to be absent from work on statutory holidays (currently for 15 days each year), but only employees with at least three months' service immediately preceding the statutory holiday are entitled to a paid holiday.

An employee who is required to work on a public holiday must generally be paid an additional day's salary at the basic rate of pay on top of their gross rate of pay for that day, but can be given a day off or time off in lieu in certain cases. Special rules apply to part-time employees.

Employees are entitled to be absent with pay on gazetted public holidays. Currently there are 11 gazetted public holidays per year. Employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute another day for any of the gazetted public holidays.

Are employees entitled to paid annual leave

Employees with at least three months' service are entitled to seven days of paid annual leave during the first 12 months of service and an additional one day of annual leave for every subsequent 12 months of service, up to a maximum of 14 days. Annual leave entitlements may be forfeited if the employee absents themselves from work without the employer's consent or without reasonable excuse for more than 20% of the working days on which their annual leave entitlement is based, if the leave is not taken within 12 months of being granted or if the employee is dismissed for misconduct. Employees covered under Part 4 of the Singapore Employment Act (EA) are entitled to carry forward any unused annual leave to the next 12 months. Part-time employees are entitled to annual leave on a pro-rata basis, calculated in accordance with the legislation. Upon termination of employment, except where the termination is due to misconduct, the employer must encash all accrued but untaken leave to the employee.

The Employment Ordinance (EO) regulates the minimum annual leave entitlement. The minimum number of paid annual leave days ranges from seven to 14 per year depending on the employee's length of service. Seven days are granted to an employee who has completed between one and three years of service, and an additional day is granted for each additional year of service, up to a maximum of 14 days for an employee with nine or more years of service. Statutory annual leave accrues at the end of the leave year and must be taken within 12 months of that date. Employers are entitled to determine when annual leave is to be taken during that time by giving 14 days' notice in writing to the employee. Statutory annual leave cannot be forfeited, and any accrued but untaken annual leave must be paid out on termination of the employment, with limited exceptions.

Full-time employees who have reported for work on 80% or more of the total workdays over the past six months are entitled to 10 days' paid annual leave. This leave is granted in full up front, not accrued. For each year thereafter, the number of days granted per annum gradually increases to a maximum of 20 days. Up to 20 days of unused annual leave may be carried over to the following leave year but will expire if not used within 24 months. Part-time employees have full entitlement to statutory annual leave if they are contracted to work: 30 hours a week or more;

five days a week or more; or

217 days a year or more. For part-time employees who do not fall within these categories, their statutory annual leave is prorated in accordance with the Japan Labour Standards Act.