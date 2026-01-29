The Year Ahead 2026: Agencies Are Off And Running

As 2026 unfolds, the focus shifts to the practical priorities of federal agencies that are being shaped by newly established quorums.

"Everyone — employer, employee, union — benefits from one law affecting everything. One set of labor law is the best for everyone involved. When you get into this piecemeal application and understanding of the law, you're left with a system that is fragmented and ineffective."

Quorum Return Sets Up High Expectations

With the five-person NLRB regaining a quorum in early Jan. 2026 for the first time in nearly 12 months, the NLRB can now address its growing case backlog. NLRB decisions likely will lean toward being more employer friendly. Here's a closer look at what to expect.

Board Actions to Expect

Note: A long-held NLRB tradition has been to only change precedent with at least three votes in the affirmative.

With Two Majority Members

Unfair labor practices sufficient to order employer to recognize a labor organization

Work rule and handbook savings clauses

Consequential damages

Special circumstances sufficient to limit union paraphernalia

Narrower interpretation of protected concerted activity

With Rulemaking or Third Majority Member

Forced recognition through cards

Test to determine lawfulness of work rules and handbook policies

Independent contractor test

Quickie election final rule

Blocking charge policy

Mandatory captive audience meetings

Standard to determine bargaining unit composition

A Closer Look: Board Actions Requiring Rulemaking or Third Majority Member

Ordering Union Recognition

The Biden Board decision that made it easier for unions to circumvent the Board's election procedures is not likely to survive the courts of appeals.

That decision also provided that if an employer commits an unfair labor practice (ULP) that would require the election to be set aside, the Board will dismiss the petition without an election and order the employer to recognize and bargain with the union. That approach to bargaining orders is also likely to be overturned in the courts before the Board has a chance to address it.

Even if the decision is not overturned in the courts, the Board will likely overturn the decision. The Board could act quickly to narrow the types of ULPs that would justify such a bargaining order.

Work Rules + Handbook Policies

In 2026, employers can expect that the Board likely will overturn Stericycle and return to a more consistent, employer-friendly standard.

Stericycle overturned the Boeing decisions, which classified company rules into three categories:

Rules that are lawful to maintain under the NLRA; Rules that warrant individualized scrutiny; and Rules that are unlawful and the adverse impact on NLRA rights is not outweighed by justifications associated with the rules.

The Boeing decisions, however, were not a model of clarity, and the Board may simply return to asking how reasonable employees "would" construe a rule at issue, versus "could." The Board could also address the use of savings clauses.

Independent Contractor Test

The Trump Board will likely return to the SuperShuttle test for determining whether an individual is an independent contractor. This would be a shift from the current The Atlanta Opera Inc. standard that makes it easier to establish employee status.

The SuperShuttle test focuses on the extent to which the arrangement between the ostensible employer and the alleged employee provided the individual an "entrepreneurial opportunity."

This issue will likely ultimately be resolved in the courts.

Mandatory "Captive Audience" Meetings

The Trump Board will likely return to long-standing precedent that permitted employers to hold mandatory captive audience meetings during union election campaigns. Such meetings are useful for employers in messaging employees and were permitted under the Act as long as employees were not threatened, interrogated, punished or promised benefits.

Some states have already enacted laws restricting captive audience meetings (e.g., NY, CT, OR, IL, NJ); the courts will likely determine ongoing legal challenges.

"Quickie Election" Final Rule

The Biden Board issued a final rule returning to its "quickie election" rules: Tight timelines on hearing dates and elections, promoting election speed over clarity of legal issues.

The Trump Board will likely issue a notice of proposed rulemaking to return to the 2019 rules, which emphasized pre-election clarity. The 2019 rules provided more time for the Board to receive papers, hold a formal hearing, review briefs, issue a thorough decision and conduct an on-site secret ballot election.

Election Procedures Final Rule

The Trump Board will also likely issue a final rule similar to its 2020 rule on union election procedures: The rule would modify the Board's blocking charge policy, directing that elections be held as scheduled, regardless of pending ULP charges, and ensuring employees have a chance to be heard and not have their vote delayed.

The rule also will likely reestablish the Trump-era voluntary recognition policy, which limited the period employees and competing unions could file an election petition challenging recognition to a 45-day period after recognition.

