10 December 2025

Asia: Occupational Health And Safety

Occupational Health and Safety regulations across Asia share the common objective of safeguarding workers and promoting safe workplaces.
Worldwide Employment and HR
Fatim Jumabhoy,Wei-Liang Chan,Rachael Shek
Occupational Health and Safety regulations across Asia share the common objective of safeguarding workers and promoting safe workplaces. However, the legal frameworks, compliance obligations, and enforcement mechanisms differ significantly among jurisdictions and can pose challenges for multinational employers seeking to harmonize workplace safety standards across their operations. This article provides a comparative overview of key OHS requirements in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, focusing on core employer obligations such as mandatory insurance coverage, health surveillance, and incident reporting.

Questions Singapore Hong Kong Japan South Korea
What legislation regulates occupational health and safety?

The Workplace Safety and Health Act 2006 (WSHA) is the primary legislation regulating occupational health and safety, supported by subsidiary regulations such as the Workplace Safety and Health (Risk Management) Regulations.

The WSHA imposes a duty on employers to ensure the safety and health of employees at work through risk assessments and preventive measures.

 The Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (Cap. 509) governs workplace safety for most industries, complemented by the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance for industrial sectors. The Industrial Safety and Health Act sets out comprehensive requirements for workplace safety, health monitoring, and risk management.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act set out specific obligations on employers to protect the health and safety of employees in the workplace and to provide compensation for industrial accidents.

These pieces of legislation aim to maintain and promote the safety and health of workers by preventing industrial accidents and creating a safe working environment by establishing general standards of safety.
Are employers required to take out work injury insurance for their employees? Yes. Under the Work Injury Compensation Act 2019, employers must purchase work injury insurance for employees, with some exceptions (eg, domestic workers). Yes. The Employees' Compensation Ordinance (Cap. 282) requires employers to maintain insurance for all employees to cover liability for work-related injuries or occupational diseases. Yes. Employers must enroll employees in the Workers' Accident Compensation Insurance scheme, which provides coverage for workplace injuries and illnesses. Yes. Employers are required to participate in the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance program, which is mandatory for all businesses.
Are employers required to provide annual health checks for employees? There is no blanket requirement for all employees, although regular health checks are mandatory for employees exposed to specific hazards such as excessive noise or chemicals. There is no blanket requirement for all employees, although health surveillance is required for employees in hazardous industries, such as those exposed to chemicals or dust. Yes. Employers must provide annual health examinations for all employees, with additional checks for employees exposed to specific risks (once every six months). Yes. Employers must provide health checks for all employees once a year (for non-office workers) or once every two years (for office workers), with further special health checks for employees working in hazardous roles.
Are employers required to notify authorities if an employee suffers a workplace injury or accident?

Yes. Employers must report any dangerous occurrence, occupational disease and work-related accident that results in death, serious injury, or hospitalisation to the Ministry of Manpower within 10 days of the incident.

Fatal accidents must be reported immediately.

 Yes. Employers must notify the Labour Department of any work injury within 14 days of the accident and occupational diseases within 7 days of diagnosis. Yes. Employers are required to report serious workplace accidents to the Labour Standards Inspection Office immediately.
General workplace accidents must be reported within 30 days.

Yes. Employers must report serious workplace injuries and accidents to the Ministry of Employment and Labor without delay (ie, immediately or as soon as possible after becoming aware of the incident).

For General workplace accidents that result in injury or illness requiring 3 or more days of medical treatment, employers are required to submit an accident investigation form to the Ministry of Employment and Labor within one month of the occurrence date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

