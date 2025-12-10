Asia: Occupational Health And Safety

These pieces of legislation aim to maintain and promote the safety and health of workers by preventing industrial accidents and creating a safe working environment by establishing general standards of safety.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act set out specific obligations on employers to protect the health and safety of employees in the workplace and to provide compensation for industrial accidents.

The WSHA imposes a duty on employers to ensure the safety and health of employees at work through risk assessments and preventive measures.

The Workplace Safety and Health Act 2006 (WSHA) is the primary legislation regulating occupational health and safety, supported by subsidiary regulations such as the Workplace Safety and Health (Risk Management) Regulations.

Are employers required to notify authorities if an employee suffers a workplace injury or accident?

Yes. Employers must report any dangerous occurrence, occupational disease and work-related accident that results in death, serious injury, or hospitalisation to the Ministry of Manpower within 10 days of the incident. Fatal accidents must be reported immediately.

Yes. Employers must notify the Labour Department of any work injury within 14 days of the accident and occupational diseases within 7 days of diagnosis.

Yes. Employers are required to report serious workplace accidents to the Labour Standards Inspection Office immediately.

General workplace accidents must be reported within 30 days.

