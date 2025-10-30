Election 2025: Employer Guide To State + Local Employee Voting Leave Laws

TAKEAWAYS

Know your state's rules : Voting leave requirements vary widely — some mandate paid time off, others unpaid, and several include posting or notice obligations.

: Voting leave requirements vary widely — some mandate paid time off, others unpaid, and several include posting or notice obligations. Review and update practices annually : State laws change frequently — conduct a yearly compliance review ahead of each election cycle.

: State laws change frequently — conduct a yearly compliance review ahead of each election cycle. Remember remote workers : Voting leave laws generally depend on the employee's work location, not the company's headquarters.

: Voting leave laws generally depend on the employee's work location, not the company's headquarters. Build goodwill via compliance: Supporting employees' right to vote not only avoids penalties but also fosters a culture of civic engagement and trust.

ARTICLE

As Election Day 2025 approaches, employers should ensure compliance with state and local laws governing employee voting leave. While not all jurisdictions require employers to provide time off to vote, many do—often with specific conditions related to notice, pay and posting obligations. Failure to comply with these requirements can result in civil or even criminal penalties.

Given the continuing evolution of state election and voting leave laws, employers are encouraged to review their practices annually to confirm they remain compliant and to ensure all employees are properly advised of their rights related to time off and, as applicable, pay to vote.

Understanding State-Specific Obligations

Employer obligations vary significantly by state. Some states mandate paid time off for voting, including early voting or absentee ballot submission. Others allow this time to be unpaid. The specifics can differ widely, including:

Amount of time : The required amount of time off can vary. Some states specify a set number of hours, while others require "sufficient" time to vote.

: The required amount of time off can vary. Some states specify a set number of hours, while others require "sufficient" time to vote. Work hours consideration : In some states, if employees have sufficient time to vote outside of work hours, employers may not be obligated to provide additional time off.

: In some states, if employees have sufficient time to vote outside of work hours, employers may not be obligated to provide additional time off. Scheduling : Employers may have the right to dictate when the time off is taken, such as at the beginning or end of the workday.

: Employers may have the right to dictate when the time off is taken, such as at the beginning or end of the workday. Notice and posting requirements : Certain jurisdictions require employers to post notices informing employees of their voting leave rights.

: Certain jurisdictions require employers to post notices informing employees of their voting leave rights. Election officials and elected office: Some states also require employers to provide time off for employees serving as election officials or in elected positions.

Note that applying these specifics to expanded early voting often is not clear.

Best Practices for Employers

To ensure compliance and support employee participation in the election, employers should:

Regularly review practices: Ensure they align with current laws and be prepared to address employee requests for time off before election day. Consider remote employees: Understand how state laws apply to remote employees; the rise of remote work may afford employers more flexibility in meeting voting leave obligations. Address posting requirements: Ensure that any required notices about voting leave rights are posted in accordance with state laws, which may include digital postings for remote employees. Promote employee morale: Consider creating a culture that encourages voting and ensures compliance with all relevant policies; employees' right to vote can positively impact morale.

By staying informed and proactive, employers can navigate the complexities of voting leave requirements and support their employees' civic engagement during the 2025 election.

Sampling of State Law Requirements

California: Pursuant to California Election Code § 14000, an employee who does not have sufficient time outside of working hours to vote at a statewide election may take off enough working time that, when added to the voting time available outside of working hours, will enable the voter to vote without loss of pay.

Notice, Hours, Posting Paid? Notice: Two working days' advance notice prior to the election is required if, on the third working day prior to the election, the employee knows or has reason to believe they will need time off to vote.

Hours: Time may be taken only at the beginning or end of the work shift, whichever allows the greatest amount of free time for voting and least time off from work, unless otherwise mutually agreed.

Posting requirement: Employers must post a notice of voting time requirements at least 10 days before an election. Employers can satisfy this requirement by posting a copy of the "Time Off to Vote" notice. Paid: No more than two hours of the time taken off for voting may be without loss of pay.

Colorado: Colorado Revised Statute §1-7-102 provides that eligible voters are entitled to be absent from work for up to two hours for the purpose of voting on election day, unless the employee has at least three nonworking hours to vote while the polls are open.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: The employee must apply for leave prior to election day.

Hours: The employer may specify the hours of absence, but the hours must be at the beginning or end of the work shift, if the employee so requests. Paid: No more than two hours.

District of Columbia: Under D.C. Oﬃcial Code § 1-1001.07a, eligible voters are allowed at least two hours of paid leave to vote in person or, if the employee is not eligible to vote in the District, in any election run by the jurisdiction in which the employee is eligible to vote.

Notice, Hours, Posting Paid? Notice: Employers may require employees to give reasonable notice of intent to vote. The regulations deﬁne reasonable as either (1) a request consistent with an existing employee leave policy, or (2) if there is no leave policy, no later than seven days before the time requested to vote.

Hours: Employers may specify the hours during which the employee may take the leave, including requiring that the employee take the leave either during a period designated for early voting instead of on the day of the election or at the beginning or end of their working hours.

Posting requirement: For 60 days prior to and until all scheduled elections, including special elections, employers must post and maintain a notice, developed by the D.C. Board of Elections in consultation with the Oﬃce of Human Rights' Language Access Program, in a conspicuous place and accessible place where employees work. Employers may download the notice from the Board's website or request the notice by sending an email to communications@dcboe.org. For remote workers, or if no conspicuous and accessible place exists for posting, employers must provide the notice to individual employees, provided that the employee signs an acknowledgement of receiving the notice. Paid: Upon the employee's request, an employer must provide the employee at least two hours of paid leave to vote in person, provided that the employee would have been scheduled to work during the time for which the leave is requested.

Florida: Fla. Stat. § 104.081 provides that employers cannot fire an employee for voting; otherwise, no law requiring employee time off to vote. Employer may specify the hours during which employee may be absent.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Statute is silent on employee notice requirement.

Hours: Employer may specify the hours during which employee may be absent. Paid: Leave is unpaid.

Illinois: Under Illinois Statute 10 ILCS 5/17-15, an eligible voter is allowed time off for a period of up to two hours between the time the polls open and close.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Employees must provide notice prior to election day.

Hours: Employers may specify the hours during which the employee may be absent, except that the employer must permit a two-hour absence during working hours if the employee's working hours begin less than two hours after opening of the polls and end less than two hours before closing of the polls. Paid: Employers cannot reduce employees' pay for voting time leave.

Iowa: Under Iowa Code § 49.109, eligible voters are allowed two voting hours when polls are open, unless employee has two consecutive nonworking hours when polls are open to vote.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Employees must make a written application to vote before voting day.

Hours: The employer may designate the period of time to be taken. Paid: If taken during work hours.

Kentucky: Pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute § 118.035, eligible voters are allowed reasonable time to vote, but not less than four hours while polls are open. Employees are also allowed up to four hours' absence on the day of appearing before the county clerk, during business hours, to request an application or execute an absentee ballot. Employer may specify hours during which an employee may absent themselves.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: The employee must apply for leave prior to voting days.

Hours: The employer may specify the hours of absence. Paid: No requirement to provide paid time off.

Missouri: Under Mo. Rev. Stat. §115.639, eligible voters are entitled to three hours to vote, unless polls are open during three successive nonworking hours.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Employees must make an application to vote before voting day.

Hours: Employer may specify any three hours between the polls' opening and closing times during which an employee may be absent . Paid: If vote is cast.

Nebraska: Under Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-922 eligible voters are allowed up to two hours to participate in all elections, unless polls open two consecutive hours before or after work, then the employee is allowed enough time oﬀ, when added to free time, to equal two consecutive hours.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Employees must apply for leave of absence to vote to the employer or person authorized to grant such leave prior to the day of the election .

. Hours: Employers may specify the hours during which the employee may be absent. Paid: If application is made on or before election day.

Nevada: Under Nev. Rev. Stat. §293.463, eligible voters are allowed "suﬃcient time" to vote, unless "suﬃcient time" exists during nonworking hours. Employees must be granted one to three hours to vote, depending on distance to the polls, as follows: One hour, if the distance between the voter's place of employment and polling place is two miles or less; two hours, if the distance is from two to 10 miles; and three hours, if the distance is more than 10 miles.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Employees must apply for leave of absence to vote to the employer or person authorized to grant such leave prior to the day of the election.

Hours: Employers may specify the hours during which the employee may be absent. Paid: Employers cannot reduce pay because the employee takes voting time leave.

New York: New York Election Law §3-110 states that a registered voter who does not have four consecutive nonworking hours to vote while the polls are open may take off so much working time as will enable the person to vote at any election without loss of pay for up to two hours.

Notice, Hours, Posting Paid? Notice: The employee must provide notice of leave at least two working days prior to the election.

Hours: The employer may specify the hours. Leave must be given at the beginning or end of the work shift, as the employer may designate, unless otherwise agreed.

Posting requirement: Employers must also conspicuously post a notice for employees about the law not less than 10 working days before every election. The notice must be kept posted until the close of the polls on election day. Paid: Not more than two hours may be taken without loss of pay.

Texas: Under Tex. Elect. Code §276.004, an eligible voter is not entitled to any time off if polls are open during two consecutive nonworking hours.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Statute is silent on employee notice requirement.

Hours: Amount not specified. Paid: Leave is paid.

Wisconsin: Wis. Stat. § 6.76, an eligible voter is allowed up to three consecutive hours to vote while polls are open. Employers may designate time of day for absence.

Notice, Hours Paid? Notice: Employee must make an application to vote before election day.

Hours: Employer may designate time of day for absence. Paid: Leave is unpaid.

Conclusion | Contact

It is important for employers to check local laws (albeit limited) to ensure compliance with voting leave rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.