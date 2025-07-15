Texas Supreme Court And Court Of Criminal Appeals Issue First Emergency Order Following Central Texas Flooding

If you have litigation pending in Texas courts—particularly in the impacted counties—this order may provide flexibility on deadlines and procedures.

On July 8, 2025, the Texas Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals issued their first emergency order in response to the widespread flooding that impacted Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

Following Governor Greg Abbott's declaration of a state of disaster in 21 counties1, the emergency order provides guidance for court operations and litigants affected by the disaster. It aims to account for delays and disruptions in court access and legal proceedings.

Key Provisions

Statutes of Limitations Suspended

If a claimant can show the disaster prevented timely filing, the statute of limitations is tolled.

Good Cause for Delay

Disaster-related delays are considered good cause for courts to modify or suspend deadlines or procedures in any civil or criminal matter.

Encouraged Cooperation

Attorneys, litigants and court personnel are strongly encouraged to cooperate in granting reasonable extensions and accommodations.

What This Means for Texas Litigation

If you have litigation pending in Texas courts—particularly in the impacted counties—this order may provide flexibility on deadlines and procedures.

Courts are likely to accept disaster-related delays as good cause for extensions, so it's important to document any disruptions caused by the flooding.

For litigants with Texas operations or exposure, now is a good time to coordinate with counsel to assess any immediate impacts and explore available relief.

The emergency order is set to expire on August 6, 2025, unless extended by the courts.

For More Information

Footnote

1 This includes Bandera, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Travis and Williamson counties.

