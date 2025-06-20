ARTICLE
20 June 2025

NLRB General Counsel Seeks Harsher Consequences When Employer Work Rules Violate The NLRA

HM
Honigman

Contributor

Honigman logo

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Our sophisticated attorneys counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 legal practice areas. We’re proud to have recruited the best and brightest legal minds from across the United States – including from the U.S. Department of Justice, Am Law 50 firms, and leading global organizations – to help further strengthen our practice group expertise.

We’re proud of our promise to diversity, equity and inclusion; living that commitment every day with our clients and the community.

Explore Firm Details
In August 2023, the National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB") in Stericycle, Inc. adopted a strict standard for evaluating whether a given employer work rule violates the National Labor Relations Act ("NLRA").
United States Employment and HR
Elaina Bailey,Brett Bonfanti,Michael Dauphinais
+10 Authors

In August 2023, the National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB") in Stericycle, Inc. adopted a strict standard for evaluating whether a given employer work rule violates the National Labor Relations Act ("NLRA"). Our prior overview of the Stericycle decision and the new NLRB standard can be found here. More recently, the Board's General Counsel issued Memorandum GC 24-04 directing the Board's regional directors to seek broad remedies against employers who promulgate unlawful work rules. The proposed remedies would greatly exceed the traditional remedy of a mere rescission of the rule(s) found to be unlawful.

More specifically, post-Stericycle, the NLRB's General Counsel has challenged, and administrative law judges ("ALJs") have found unlawful, rules commonly found in employer handbooks, including:

  • General civility rules, including rules requiring that employees treat each other with dignity and respect and that employees communicate with each other and with customers in a "professional and respectful manner."
  • Confidentiality rules that would require an employee keep confidential "company records," which an employee could read to include compensation information.
  • Rules prohibiting soliciting or wasting time on company property "during working hours," which an employee could read to include during breaks.
  • An "open door policy" encouraging only "good faith" complaints.
  • A requirement that an employee keep confidential the details of an investigation when that obligation lasted indefinitely.

Traditionally, the General Counsel has sought as a remedy only the rescission of unlawful work rules. In the recently released Memorandum GC 24-04, however, the General Counsel directed the Board's regional directors to seek broad remedies to "make-whole" the employees harmed by unlawful work rules. The General Counsel directs that, in settlement negotiations, regional directors should seek from employers the details of employees disciplined within the relevant limitations period (generally six months before the filing of a charge) for violating an unlawful work rule. The General Counsel then instructs the regional director to seek expungement of disciplinary records, backpay, reinstatement, and other damages for such employees as applicable. In cases that do not settle, the General Counsel directs regional directors to urge the Board to make-whole employees yet to be named.

In short, the recent memorandum seeks to add more "teeth" to the Stericycle decision, and furthers the NLRB's incursion into non-union workplaces. While the full Board has not yet adopted the General Counsel's view on remedies for unlawful work rules, employers should continue to review and revise their handbooks in light of Stericycle and the potentially greater ramifications for maintaining unlawful work rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elaina Bailey
Elaina Bailey
Photo of Brett Bonfanti
Brett Bonfanti
Photo of Sean F. Crotty
Sean F. Crotty
Photo of Michael Dauphinais
Michael Dauphinais
Photo of Matthew Disbrow
Matthew Disbrow
Photo of D'Antae Gooden
D'Antae Gooden
Photo of Jennifer L. Muse
Jennifer L. Muse
Photo of Matthew Radler
Matthew Radler
Photo of James Reid
James Reid
Photo of Rana Sadek Roumayah
Rana Sadek Roumayah
Photo of Haba Yono
Haba Yono
Photo of Mahja D. Zeon
Mahja D. Zeon
Photo of Marilyn Yousif
Marilyn Yousif
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More