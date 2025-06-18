Ninth Circuit Upholds Constitutionality Of California's Employee Classification Test

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently unanimously upheld a federal district court's denial of a preliminary injunction in a suit challenging the constitutionality of California's employee classification test. In its ruling, the appellate court rejected a trucking association's challenges to the 2020 law under the dormant commerce and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution. The case is Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Inc. et al. v. Bonta et al., Case Number 24-2341, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Assembly Bill No. 5 (AB 5) codified the three-prong ABC test for discerning whether a worker is an independent contractor or an employee. The California Supreme Court established the ABC test in a 2018 court decision, which determines whether a worker is an employee by finding that a company must demonstrate that the worker is free from its control, does not work within its line of business, and operates an independent business.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) filed suit against the state of California, challenging the constitutionality of AB 5, a worker-friendly law that makes it more difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. In its lawsuit, OOIDA claimed that AB 5 burdened interstate commerce and discriminated against out-of-state drivers, seeking a preliminary injunction that would block the law as applied to motor carriers and owner-operator truck drivers.

However, according to the Ninth Circuit, OOIDA was unable to prove that the law places a "substantial burden on interstate commerce." OOIDA conceded that AB 5 didn't prevent out-of-state drivers from working in the state or favor in-state over out-of-state drivers. Furthermore, OOIDA failed to show how the business-to-business exception in AB 5 violated the equal protection clause, as it does not distinguish between intrastate and interstate drivers. The business-to-business exception allows businesses to contract with other businesses to get around AB 5.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.