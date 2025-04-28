Benefits Think 5 Non-negotiables For Benefit Packages

Employee expectations of benefit programs have undergone significant shifts in recent years. Shaped by a global pandemic, economic fluctuations and new generations of talent entering the workforce, competitive benefits now include comprehensive and accessible coverage, holistic support and flexible policies. What were once considered "nice-to-have" perks have been redefined as "must-have" offerings.

The following are five non-negotiable elements of a competitive benefits program employers should consider implementing with the help of their adviser to stay ahead of the curve through the rest of this year and beyond.

1. Comprehensive healthcare coverage

Healthcare coverage remains the cornerstone of any competitive benefits package, but employees today expect more than just the basics. Offering comprehensive coverage that balances affordability, accessibility and quality of care is a must. There are several ways to accomplish this.

One method is by adding employer contributions to medical, dental and vision plans, which can help enhance affordability of coverage, ensuring employees have access to high-quality care at a price they can afford.

Another strategy involves transparent pricing for medical services, prescription drugs and deductibles, which can help employees make informed decisions about their care and compare healthcare costs, reducing unexpected expenses.

Addressing key marketplace trends in your client's healthcare coverage is also essential to ensure their benefits program is comprehensive and ahead of the curve. For example, more employers are weighing the pros and cons of covering GLP-1 weight-loss medications, which continue to rise in popularity.

Access to high-quality providers is critical in lowering long-term healthcare costs and improving health outcomes. Employers should consider providing broad provider networks that include top-rated hospitals and specialists, partnering with centers of excellence to ensure employees receive high-quality care for complex medical conditions and providing direct primary care options for more personalized and cost-effective care.

Leveraging data analytics is key in order to identify areas in which affordability, accessibility or quality of care can be improved to deliver a more comprehensive healthcare experience. Claims and utilization data, for example, can help employers identify high-cost areas in their health plan and negotiate better rates with insurers.

Data analytics also can help employers determine true vendor effectiveness and validate return on investment. Some vendors may inflate potential return on investment for their services and claim that they've secured significant cost savings for clients. However, the numbers behind these claims may tell a very different story. Working with vendors whose actual results align with their advertised outcomes is crucial to developing an affordable and effective benefits package.

2. Retirement and financial wellness benefits

Financial security is a top concern for employees, so as economic uncertainty persists it comes as no surprise that holistic retirement and financial wellness benefits also are considered non-negotiable elements of a competitive benefits program.

They include a robust 401(k) match, which demonstrates a commitment to employees' long-term financial health, as well as financial planning and education resources that empower employees to make informed decisions about savings, debt management and retirement planning. Student loan repayment or tuition assistance also can be a valuable differentiator, particularly for organizations targeting younger talent or highly specialized professionals.

3. Flexible work and leave policies

Pandemic lockdowns showed that flexibility is another critically important element of a competitive benefits package that has gained traction over the past five years. Employees want to achieve work-life balance and employers that fail to adapt to this shift risk losing top talent to competitors that do.

Hybrid and remote work options, for example, have become a baseline expectation for many professionals and competitive leave policies, including parental and caregiver leave, help employees balance personal and professional responsibilities.

4. Mental health support beyond employee assistance programs

Traditional employee assistance programs have historically suffered from low utilization. However, employees expect access to comprehensive mental health support as part of their benefits package. As such, employers must take a more proactive and integrated approach to mental health benefits.

Expanded virtual mental health services can provide employees with easier access to therapists, coaches and wellness resources. In addition, company-wide mental health initiatives can help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and foster a culture of transparency and support.

Keep in mind that a comprehensive and competitive mental health support strategy should go beyond crisis intervention to support ongoing employee wellbeing through preventive care, peer support programs and digital mental health tools.

5. Telemedicine and virtual care

Telemedicine has been solidified as a vital component of a competitive benefits program. It's convenient, accessible and affordable, allowing employees to get the care they need when they need it. Cost-efficient telemedicine solutions for both primary and specialty care can help reduce barriers to treatment for employees, while virtual care options can address ongoing healthcare access challenges, particularly for employees in rural areas.

It's important to note that legislative uncertainties, such as health savings account safe-harbor rules, could impact telehealth adoption. Employers should stay informed and adaptable to maintain compliance and meet shifting employee expectations.

A competitive and holistic benefits program is one that goes beyond the basics. By prioritizing comprehensive healthcare, financial wellness, flexible work policies, mental health support and virtual care, employers can meet evolving employee expectations and stay ahead of the curve.

Originally published by Employee Benefit News.