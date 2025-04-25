Reminder: Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance Takes Effect In July

Retail employers should note that the Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

This ordinance applies to employers in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Businesses can check on the Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs website to see if they are located in an unincorporated area of the county.

New obligations for retail employers under this ordinance, include:

Good-Faith Estimate: Provide new hires with a written good-faith estimate of their work schedule, including their rights under the ordinance.

Provide new hires with a written good-faith estimate of their work schedule, including their rights under the ordinance. Advance Notice: Post or transmit work schedules at least fourteen (14) days in advance.

Post or transmit work schedules at least fourteen (14) days in advance. Work Shift Intervals : Ensure employees have at least ten (10) hours between shifts unless they consent in writing and receive time-and-a-half pay for the second shift.

: Ensure employees have at least ten (10) hours between shifts unless they consent in writing and receive time-and-a-half pay for the second shift. Predictability Pay: Compensate employees for changes to their schedules that occur after the advance notice period.

With regard to predictability pay, employers must provide:

One additional hour of pay for each change to the work schedule that results in no loss of time or additional work time exceeding fifteen (15) minutes.

Half the regular rate of pay for time not worked due to subtracted hours, changes to start or end times, date changes, cancellations, or on-call shifts where the employee is not called in.

Retail employers must also post notice of the covered employee's workweek rights, which will be published by the Department of Consumer & Business Affairs. The Department of Consumer & Business Affairs has not published this Notice yet. Retail employers must also retain all required records for three years.

