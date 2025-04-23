ARTICLE
23 April 2025

Update: Labor Law Today—2024 Year In Review (Podcast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Alex and Adrienne discuss Perkins Coie's newly published sixth edition of Labor Law Today—Year in Review...
United States Employment and HR
Adrienne Paterson and Michael Alexander Pratt

In this episode, Alex and Adrienne discuss Perkins Coie's newly published sixth edition of Labor Law Today—Year in Review, which summarizes the past year's most noteworthy and influential developments in traditional labor law.

They delve into key topics such as the overturning of the captive audience ban, constitutional challenges to the NLRB's structure, the impact of artificial intelligence on labor laws, and the potential changes under the new Trump administration. Listen to learn more about these developments, the surprises we've already seen, and a glimpse into what the future of labor law may hold.

1614462a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adrienne Paterson
Adrienne Paterson
Photo of Michael Alexander Pratt
Michael Alexander Pratt
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More