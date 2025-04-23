Update: Labor Law Today—2024 Year In Review (Podcast)

In this episode, Alex and Adrienne discuss Perkins Coie's newly published sixth edition of Labor Law Today—Year in Review, which summarizes the past year's most noteworthy and influential developments in traditional labor law.
They delve into key topics such as the overturning of the captive audience ban, constitutional challenges to the NLRB's structure, the impact of artificial intelligence on labor laws, and the potential changes under the new Trump administration. Listen to learn more about these developments, the surprises we've already seen, and a glimpse into what the future of labor law may hold.
