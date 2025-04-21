ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Former U.S. Department Of Labor Officials Pen Open Letter To Contractor Community Addressing Executive Order 14173 And The Current Administration's Stance On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

Ten former Department of Labor Officials, including former EEOC Commissioner and past OFCCP Director Jenny Yang, sent an open letter to federal contractors responding to President Trump's issuance...
Laura A. Mitchell

Ten former Department of Labor Officials, including former EEOC Commissioner and past OFCCP Director Jenny Yang, sent an open letter to federal contractors responding to President Trump's issuance of Executive Order 14173 and newly appointed OFCCP Director Catherine Eschbach's recent statements about OFCCP.

The letter is aimed to

"help federal contractors and other employers navigate this complex environment, providing clarity about their options and obligations under the law."

The 14-page letter details how the current administration's actions are in contravention of established law, explains compliance with Executive Order 11246 did not require the unlawful use of preferences or quotas, and describes how continued proactive practices, including self-assessments and data analysis to remove discriminatory barriers remain lawful and are essential to prevent discrimination.

The letter concludes reiterating that "America's enduring promise is that talent and effort – not background or origin – should determine one's path" and encourages the federal contracting community to "stand firm in your commitments to lawful diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility practices that promote civil rights compliance, true merit, and a strong economy."

