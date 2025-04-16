Missouri Employers Required To Provide Paid Sick Leave Notice By April 15 Despite Repeal Efforts

In November 2024, Missouri voters passed Proposition A, which in part, requires private employers to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.1 This requirement takes effect May 1, 2025.

Notably, the law also requires employers to provide a written notice to employees no later than April 15, 2025, and to display a poster regarding the law in a conspicuous and accessible place. The Missouri Department of Labor has provided sample notices and posters for employer use.

Earned Paid Sick Time Notice (LS-122) | Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Earned Paid Sick Time (LS-121) | Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

The law is the subject of pending legislation that, if passed, would repeal the paid sick leave portion of the law in its entirety.

In March 2025, the Missouri House passed HB 567, which would repeal the paid sick leave provisions passed with Proposition A. However, the Missouri House did not pass the emergency clause that would have repealed the law immediately upon the governor's signing of the bill. The Missouri Senate is currently considering the bill. If the bill is passed by the Senate without an emergency clause and ultimately signed by the governor, the repeal would not be effective until August 28, 2025. This would mean even if the legislation passes, employers would have to comply with the paid sick leave law from May 1, 2025, through August 28, 2025.

In addition, the Missouri Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of Proposition A. While oral arguments were heard on March 15, 2025, the Missouri Supreme Court has yet to issue its opinion.

Although it is unclear whether the Paid Sick Leave Law will withstand legislative and judicial challenges, employers need to comply with the April 15 notice deadline and prepare to provide paid sick leave as of May 1, 2025. Thompson Coburn's Labor and Employment Practice Group will continue to keep you advised of any developments.

Footnote

1. RSMO §290.600 – 290.642

