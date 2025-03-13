EEOC Prioritizes Campus Antisemitism: What Employers Need To Know

In a March 5, 2025 press release, Andrea Lucas, the Acting Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), emphasized the agency's plans to prioritize holding universities and colleges accountable to prevent the creation of hostile work environments for Jewish employees.

This emphasis follows other directives from the new administration. On February 3, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14188: Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism. Following this directive, the Department of Justice established a Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism on February 3, 2025, and on March 5, 2025, disclosed that it is investigating the University of California for potential Title VII violations related to alleged antisemitism on campus. Acting Chair Lucas weighed in on the same day, affirming that "the EEOC is committed to partnering with the Department of Justice to stamp out the scourge of anti-Semitism on campus workplaces."

The latest press release does not represent a dramatic shift in stance at the EEOC, as evidenced by earlier statements and resources cited the release regarding antisemitism in the workplace. In 2023, the EEOC published a fact sheet outlining steps workers should take if they encounter antisemitism in the workplace. The following year, the Commission issued another fact sheet addressing both anti-Muslim and antisemitic discrimination. Additionally, in May 2021, the EEOC adopted a resolution denouncing violence and harassment against Jewish employees. However, this very public "double down" on the issue should signal to all employers – not just those in the academic community – that the EEOC will be on the lookout for enforcement opportunities to emphasize its commitment in this area.

Employer Implications

The Acting Chair has encouraged individuals who believe they have experienced discrimination or antisemitism at work to file a charge. Although the EEOC can launch investigations without an employee specifically complaining about a particular employer (using a "Commissioner's Charge,") the agency relies primarily on employee claims to source its enforcement actions. With this increased exposure and emphasis, we anticipate a rise in charges filed on this basis. Employers are advised to familiarize themselves with the resources provided by the EEOC to understand how the EEOC views employer obligations.

Employers should consider conducting a privileged review of their policies and practices to ensure they includestate-of-the-artprovisions against religious discrimination. Additionally, implementing regular training sessions is a proactive measure that can significantly reduce the likelihood of legal claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.