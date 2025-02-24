Your Employer Denied Your Reasonable Accommodation – What's Next?

You have a medical condition that requires modified work hours, but your employer refuses to adjust your schedule. Or perhaps you need assistive technology to perform your job, yet your requests go unanswered. If your employer has denied you reasonable accommodations for your disability, you may be experiencing illegal discrimination.

Starting a workplace discrimination claim can feel overwhelming, but you do not have to do it alone. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we fight for the rights of employees facing disability discrimination. As trusted New York disability discrimination attorneys, we will help you understand your rights, explore your legal options, and take action against unfair treatment.

Understanding Disability Discrimination Laws in New York

Both federal and New York State laws prohibit disability discrimination in the workplace. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the New York State Human Rights Law require employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Common examples of reasonable accommodations include:

Adjusted work schedules or remote work options

Accessible workspaces and assistive technology

Reassignment to a vacant position if necessary

Modifications to workplace policies or duties

If your employer refuses to accommodate your disability without a valid reason, they may be violating the law.

Your Rights After a Denied Reasonable Accommodation

If your employer has denied your request for accommodations, you have legal options. It is important to:

Document everything – Keep records of all accommodation requests, emails, and conversations with your employer.

Report the denial – File a complaint with human resources or your company's compliance office.

Seek legal guidance – A New York disability discrimination attorney can help you determine the next steps.

Legal Remedies for Disability Discrimination in New York

Employees in New York who face disability discrimination can take legal action, including:

Filing a Complaint: You can file a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or the New York State Division of Human Rights, both of which investigate disability discrimination claims.

Litigation: If filing a complaint does not resolve the issue, you may have the right to file a lawsuit. A knowledgeable lawyer can represent you in court, fight for your rights, and hold your employer accountable.

Recovering Damages: If you have been unlawfully denied accommodations or faced discrimination, you may be entitled to:

Back pay for lost wages

Front pay if you were wrongfully terminated

Compensation for emotional distress

Attorney's fees and other legal costs

Take Action Today With Mizrahi Kroub LLP – Your Rights Matter

You should not have to choose between your job and your health. If your employer has denied your reasonable accommodation or discriminated against you due to your disability, taking legal action can help you protect your career and hold them accountable.

