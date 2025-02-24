Can I Sue My New York Employer For Sexual Assault At Work?

What would you do if your supervisor made unwanted advances and threatened your job when you rejected them? Or if a coworker assaulted you at a company event, and HR dismissed your complaint? Workplace sexual assault is devastating, and far too often, victims are left feeling powerless, unsure of where to turn.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we believe no one should have to suffer in silence. Our experienced New York sexual harassment attorneys are here to help you take legal action, hold your employer accountable, and fight for the justice and compensation you deserve.

Understanding Sexual Assault at Work

Sexual assault in the workplace is a serious violation of your rights and is strictly prohibited by law. It can take many forms, including:

Unwanted touching or groping

Sexual coercion or threats

Assault at work-related events

Repeated sexual advances despite objections

If you have been a victim of any of these behaviors, you have legal options to protect yourself and seek justice.

Legal Recourse for Victims of Workplace Sexual Assault

New York law requires employers to maintain a safe workplace. If your employer ignored complaints, failed to take action, or allowed a culture of harassment, they may be legally responsible for the harm you have endured. Our New York lawyers at Mizrahi Kroub LLP will:

Investigate your case by gathering evidence, witness statements, and company policies

Hold your employer accountable by proving negligence and failure to prevent harassment

Fight for compensation, including emotional distress, lost wages, medical costs, and more

No one should have to tolerate a workplace where they feel unsafe. You have legal rights, and we are here to protect them.

How to Build a Strong Case

If you have experienced sexual assault at work, taking the right steps can help strengthen your case. Consider the following actions:

Document the incident, including dates, times, locations, and any witnesses

Save any relevant emails, messages, or other forms of communication

Report the incident to HR or a supervisor if possible

Seek medical attention if necessary and keep records of any treatment

Contact an experienced New York sexual harassment attorney to discuss your legal options

Taking these steps can help ensure that you have the necessary evidence to support your claim and hold your employer accountable.

Contact a Sexual Harassment Lawyer in New York Today

If you have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, you do not have to face this alone. The law protects you, and we are here to help you take action. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our experienced sexual harassment lawyers will listen to your story, explain your legal options, and fight to hold your employer accountable.

Pursuing a claim is not just about seeking compensation—it is about reclaiming your power and ensuring that others do not endure the same treatment. We will guide you through every step, handling the legal complexities so you can focus on your well-being. Do not wait to seek help. Contact Mizrahi Kroub LLP today for a confidential consultation. Let us fight for the justice and compensation you deserve.

