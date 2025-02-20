ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Exploring The Future Of DEI: The Impact Of President Trump's Executive Orders

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
The new Trump administration has issued a series of Executive Orders (EOs) targeting what it refers to as "illegal" Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices.
United States Employment and HR
Joshua F. Alloy,Dipanwita Deb Amar,Stephanna Szotkowski
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The new Trump administration has issued a series of Executive Orders (EOs) targeting what it refers to as "illegal" Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices. In addition to ending all DEI-related activities and programs within the federal government, the EOs rescind certain affirmative action obligations and instruct agency heads and the Attorney General to begin measures to investigate and bring legal actions against private employers related to DEI practices.

Our multidisciplinary team will:

  • Help decipher and understand the new DEI Executive Orders
  • Discuss the current and future legal landscape for DEI, including the risk of government investigations, shareholder litigation, and private employment litigation
  • Provide practical guidance and advice for employers and companies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua F. Alloy
Joshua F. Alloy
Photo of Dipanwita Deb Amar
Dipanwita Deb Amar
Photo of Michael Kim Krouse
Michael Kim Krouse
Photo of Stephanna Szotkowski
Stephanna Szotkowski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More