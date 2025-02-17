This publication is issued by K&L Gates in conjunction with K&L Gates Straits Law LLC,a Singapore law firm with full Singapore law and representation capacity, and to whom any Singapore law queries should be addressed. K&L Gates Straits Law is the Singapore office of K&L Gates, a fully integrated global law firm with lawyers located on five continents.

We are pleased to make available the 10th anniversary of the Global Employer Guide.Created to complement our Global Employer Solutions® service, the guide provides a concise, yet comprehensive, summary of the most notable employment laws across the globe.

In the past decade, we have witnessed incredible swings between stability and disruption, global mobility and lockdowns, and standard work models and a gig economy. Heightened awareness surrounding issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion; work-life balance; employee mental health; and, more recently, the impact of artificial intelligence on the workplace has changed the complexion of employment policies and regulations around the world.

GLOBAL EMPLOYER GUIDE 2025

