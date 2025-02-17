ARTICLE
17 February 2025

Global Employer Guide

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Worldwide Employment and HR
Rosemary Alito,Paul Callegari,Michaela Moloney
+3 Authors

This publication is issued by K&L Gates in conjunction with K&L Gates Straits Law LLC,a Singapore law firm with full Singapore law and representation capacity, and to whom any Singapore law queries should be addressed. K&L Gates Straits Law is the Singapore office of K&L Gates, a fully integrated global law firm with lawyers located on five continents.

We are pleased to make available the 10th anniversary of the Global Employer Guide.Created to complement our Global Employer Solutions® service, the guide provides a concise, yet comprehensive, summary of the most notable employment laws across the globe.

In the past decade, we have witnessed incredible swings between stability and disruption, global mobility and lockdowns, and standard work models and a gig economy. Heightened awareness surrounding issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion; work-life balance; employee mental health; and, more recently, the impact of artificial intelligence on the workplace has changed the complexion of employment policies and regulations around the world.

GLOBAL EMPLOYER GUIDE 2025

Click here to view and download your country of interest.

Authors
Rosemary Alito
Paul Callegari
Eugene C. Ryu
Michaela Moloney
Nick Ruskin
Christopher Tan
