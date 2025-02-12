Don't Forget To Submit California Pay Data!

California's pay data reporting requirements were established under Senate Bill (SB) 973, signed into law in 2020. The law mandates that private employers with 100 or more employees, including those hired through labor contractors, must annually report pay and demographic data to the California Civil Rights Department (CRD).

In 2022, Senate Bill (SB) 1162 expanded these requirements to include workers hired through labor contractors.

Under California's law, employers must submit their pay data reports annually, with the deadline for the 2025 reporting year set for May 14, 2025. The report must include:

Employee demographic information : race, ethnicity, and sex.

: race, ethnicity, and sex. Pay data : categorized by job category and pay band.

: categorized by job category and pay band. Hours worked: for each employee within the reporting year.

Compliance with these reporting requirements is not only a legal obligation but also a step toward promoting fair pay practices. By analyzing and reporting pay data, employers can identify and address potential pay disparities, ensuring equal pay for equal work.

The Civil Rights Department (CRD)'s pay data reporting portal is now open for submitting 2024 reporting. The CRD has published a handbook for employers that provides instructions for submitting and certifying annual reports, in addition to the Frequently Asked Questions page.

The CRD also cautions that Excel templates and CSV examples have been updated so employers should not use prior years' versions as they will be rejected.

If employers have questions about California's pay data reporting contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.