ARTICLE
11 February 2025

Fifth Circuit Strikes The DOL's Rule Prohibiting Employers From Claiming A Tip Credit When An Employee Work On Tasks That Are Not Tip-Generating

WG
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Contributor

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer logo
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey. Our lawyers represent clients in a wide variety of practice areas. Wilentz lawyers are focused on providing our firm's clients with proactive, practical legal solutions that respond to their most significant opportunities and legal challenge
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit recently held that the Department of Labor's 2021 rule setting strict limits on the amount of time tipped employees could spend performing non-tip...
United States Employment and HR
Meghan Chrisner-Keefe

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit recently held that the Department of Labor's 2021 rule setting strict limits on the amount of time tipped employees could spend performing non-tip generating tasks has been struck down as arbitrary and capricious. The 5th Circuit found the rule to be inconsistent with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which allows the tip credit for any employee who is engaged in an occupation that customarily and regularly receives tips, regardless of the specific duties of that occupation.

Employers of tip-generating employees no longer have to follow the "80/20" (or "80/20/30") rule prohibiting employers from taking a tip credit if employees spent more than 20% of their hours in a workweek or more than 30 minutes in a shift on tasks that don't directly generate tips, such as cleaning tables or preparing food. The Fifth Circuit's rationale included that the required breakdown of tasks impermissibly deconstructed occupations and required them to be apportioned.

Takeaway: While this is a relief for hospitality employers from the federal perspective, employers must still be aware of any state law requirements concerning tip credits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meghan Chrisner-Keefe
Meghan Chrisner-Keefe
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More