Understanding The False Claims Act Implications Of President Trump's Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion-related Executive Orders

I. Scope of Executive Order 14173

Executive Order 14173, issued on January 21, 2025, aims to end illegal discrimination and restore merit-based opportunities by ceasing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, programs, mandates, and activities that the President alleges prioritize race and sex over individual merit in federal contracting and employment as well as the private sector. The order also revokes several previous executive orders related to DEI.

II. How the Executive Order Implicates the False Claims Act

Inclusion of Compliance Terms in Contracts, Grants, and Funding Awards: Executive Order 14173 mandates that the head of each federal agency must include two key provisions in every contract, grant, or award for funding: (1) a term acknowledging that “compliance in all respects” with all applicable federal anti-discrimination laws is “material” to the government's payment decision for purposes of the federal False Claims Act, and (2) a requirement that the party receiving payment certify that “it does not operate any programs promoting DEI that violate any applicable federal anti-discrimination laws.” The Executive Order clearly conveys this administration's view that over the past six decades many practices developed under the banner of DEI are illegal race- or sex-based preferences or are otherwise unlawfully discriminatory. Which particular practices will be targeted as discriminatory remains to be seen. We are still waiting for additional guidance regarding what constitutes compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws under this administration.

Materiality of Compliance: By making compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws material to the government's payment decisions, and by including a certification requirement, the Executive Order clearly seeks to involve the very substantial enforcement scheme that comes with the Federal False Claims Act (FCA), 31 U.S.C. § 3729(b)(4). These provisions are intended to directly tie compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws to the financial transactions between the government and federal contractors or funding recipients; serve as a strong deterrent against non-compliance; and promote adherence to the Executive Order.

III. How the False Claims Act May be Triggered

The FCA provides that anyone who knowingly submits a false claim for payment to the federal government can be liable for significant criminal or civil penalties. A false claim can include any request for payment that is based on a false statement or fraudulent conduct. The impact of this Executive Order is to make the failure to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws, as they are now being interpreted by this administration, or the false certification of compliance, to be a violation of the FCA. The FCA imposes significant penalties (e.g., treble damages, statutory per-claim penalties, attorney fees) for submitting false claims to the government. Criminal enforcement is carried out primarily by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Attorney's Offices around the country.



The qui tam provision of the FCA allows private individuals, known as “whistleblowers” or “relators,” to file civil lawsuits on behalf of the federal government against entities or individuals who have allegedly submitted false claims to the government. If a whistleblower does bring a case, the federal government has the option to intervene in the case and successful whistleblowers may receive a significant portion (e.g., up to 30%) of any recovered damages, plus attorney's fees, as a reward for their efforts.



Historically, the FCA has been used to recover billions in federal healthcare fraud or government contracting fraud cases, for example, where healthcare services are not performed, or government contracts provide fraudulently shoddy goods. By mandating that unlawful DEI policies and practices can trigger FCA liability, the administration is effectively enlisting private individuals to magnify its enforcement efforts and rewarding them with substantial financial bounties. This undoubtedly will incentivize whistleblowers and activists to bring cases challenging DEI activities in companies and institutions of all sizes.

Preliminary Recommended Actions:

Assess whether you are in receipt of any federal funding;

Review applicable contracts and agreements in connection with the receipt of federal funding, including any requiring ongoing/periodic certifications;

Review your employment policies and procedures for compliance with anti-discrimination laws, including policies and procedures relating to DEI;

If you maintain a dedicated procurement function and team, ensure appropriate training for those roles, especially as it relates to required certifications; and,

Ensure varied, accessible mechanisms for internal reporting, including, for example, employee hotline tools.

We will provide more analysis and advice as the relevant agencies release more specific guidance and interpretation.

