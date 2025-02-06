New Massachusetts Employer EEO Reporting Begins Monday, February 3, 2025

As we previously reported, certain Massachusetts employers will now be required to annually submit Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reporting to the state. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed the legislation into law in July 2024 and the first deadline arrives Monday, February 3, 2025. The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development recently issued FAQs clarifying what's required.

Who Is Impacted: Employers with 100 or more employees in Massachusetts at any time during the prior calendar year and who are already required to submit EEO reports to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

What: Covered employers must submit copies of their EEO-1, EEO-3, and EEO-5 reports to the state secretary. Next year, they will need to submit copies of their EEO-1 and EEO-4 reports. Employers should file the same copy of the EEO report that they most recently filed with the EEOC. Large, multi-state employers should submit the report covering their Massachusetts establishments.

When: The EEO-1 reports must be submitted annually by February 1, 2025, and the other reports are due biannually by the same date with EEO-3 and EEO-5 reports due this year and EEO-4 reports due next year. Since February 1st falls on a Saturday this year, the reports are due Monday, February 3, 2025.

Where: Reports can be submitted to the Secretary of State's office through a web portal. They can be submitted in PDF, JPG, or PNG format.

The new law additionally requires employers with 25 or more employees in Massachusetts to include salary ranges in job postings. This requirement was originally set to take effect on July 31, 2025 but the posted FAQs indicate that it has been pushed back to October 29, 2025. The state has also indicated it will publish additional guidance on these new job posting requirements at a later date.

