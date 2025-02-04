How Risky Are DEI Programs Under Trump 2.0?

President Trump's January 21, 2025, executive order titled "Ending Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity" ("Executive Order") directs the termination of federal government practices and policies that protect and promote diversity and inclusion; the Executive Order also addresses diversity and inclusion initiatives in the private sector. Less than a week later, an internal memo from the White House budget office "temporarily paused" grants and loans by the federal government while the government assesses whether the distributions are consistent with certain executive orders and other Trump administration objectives. For more on this pause (rescinded Jan. 29, 2025), click here.

The Executive Order specifically targets diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs, describing them as "dangerous, demeaning, and immoral," which "violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws" and "undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system." The Executive Order uses broad, sweeping language and does not describe the types of DEI or DEIA initiatives that violate existing federal civil rights laws, leaving uncertainty as to which programs the administration will target but leaving no uncertainty about the chilling effect the Executive Order will have.

The Executive Order Targets Large Companies

The Executive Order requires the attorney general to submit a report within 120 days (May 21, 2025) that includes a proposed strategic enforcement plan identifying, among other things, (i) key sectors of concern within each agency's jurisdiction, (ii) the most egregious and discriminatory DEI practitioners in each sector of concern, and (iii) a plan of specific steps or measures to deter DEI programs or principles (whether specifically denominated "DEI" or otherwise) that constitute illegal discrimination or preferences. Moreover, the Executive Order directs, "As a part of this plan, each agency shall identify up to nine potential civil compliance investigations of publicly traded corporations, large non-profit corporations or associations, foundations with assets of 500 million dollars or more, State and local bar and medical associations, and institutions of higher education with endowments over 1 billion dollars." As such, large or otherwise prominent organizations should be particularly on guard.

The Executive Order has immediately impacted the broader enforcement context. For example, on January 23, 2025, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and nine other state attorneys general warned several major financial institutions that DEI and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments could lead to enforcement actions if they are found to violate state or federal laws. Following the release of the attorney general report described above, we may see an uptick in warnings made by other state attorneys general and/or similar warnings issued to organizations in sectors of concern identified in the forthcoming attorney general's report.

To be sure, existing federal antidiscrimination law controls. That means while the Trump administration may view certain DEI programs as unlawful, it does not mean judges will. Read on for specific takeaways for entities with DEI programs.

The Executive Order Targets Recipients of Government Funding

Recipients of federal government funding already should be familiar with the False Claims Act (FCA), 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729 – 3733, which provides that any person who knowingly submits, or causes to submit, false claims to the federal government is liable for three times the government's damages, plus penalties.

The Executive Order uses the FCA to target DEI initiatives of government funding recipients. First, federal contractors and subcontractors are prohibited from considering race, color, sex, sexual orientation, religion, or national origin in their employment, procurement, and contracting practices. Second, every contract or grant award issued by a federal agency — which will include government contractors as well as health care entities that participate in federal health care programs, and research institutions that receive federal grant money — must include the following provisions:

"A term requiring the contractual counterparty or grant recipient to agree that its compliance in all respects with all applicable Federal anti-discrimination laws is material to the government's payment decisions for purposes of [the FCA];" and

"A term requiring such counterparty or recipient to certify that it does not operate any programs promoting DEI that violate any applicable Federal anti-discrimination laws."

With these provisions, the Department of Justice or private qui tam relators could pursue an FCA case utilizing a false certification theory, meaning a party could be held liable under the FCA for submitting false or fraudulent claims to the government if the party falsely certifies that it has complied with federal requirements when, in fact, they have not. For a claim to be fraudulent under this theory, the false certification must be material to the government's decision to pay the claim.

The Executive Order essentially requires parties who wish to do business with the government to agree that a violation of a federal antidiscrimination law — e.g., maintaining a DEI program that violates federal antidiscrimination laws — is material to the government's decision to pay under the FCA. However, it is unclear that "agreeing" a requirement is material makes it so. For "materiality," compliance with the provision actually must be material to the government's decision to pay the claim or its decision to award the contract. In 2016, the Supreme Court held that "designating" a "legal requirement an express condition of payment" is not sufficient to establish materiality under the FCA. Universal Health Services, Inc. v. United States ex rel. Escobar, 579 U.S. 176, 192 (2016). However, the Trump administration will likely argue that its recent attempt to halt federal funding, for the government to take stock of whether the spending complies with its executive orders and policies, is evidence that the antidiscrimination requirement is material to the government's decision to pay. Crucially, however, the halt of federal funding did not apply to Medicare, nor did it direct that payment be terminated to a contractor for the reason of their DEI program. It did direct the termination of payment as related to DEI actions, initiatives, or programs.

As so often occurs in the FCA arena and elsewhere, many practices targeted by the Department of Justice or relators ultimately will be defensible. In the DEI context, absent a settlement, a court would have to determine the DEI program in question violates current federal antidiscrimination law, and the Department of Justice or relator would have to prove each element of an FCA violation, including materiality and scienter (that the defendant knew or recklessly disregarded or deliberately ignored in its certification that its representation of compliance with federal antidiscrimination laws was false).

As such, it is yet to be seen what kind of teeth the Executive Order will ultimately have. The administration could be counting on a chilling effect, with the potential costs of investigations, enforcement action, and litigation outweighing companies' willingness to go to battle for their DEI programs in court.

Takeaways for Companies with DEI Programs

We expect more details from the administration, such as regulatory and sub-regulatory actions, in the days and months to come. In the meantime, we recommend companies take action now to mitigate potential risk, even if their programs are ultimately defensible. For example, we recommend the following immediately:

Companies — federal contractors and private sector alike — should consult DEI and labor and employment experts to assess whether their DEI policies and practices may be construed to be out of compliance with existing federal antidiscrimination laws under a Trump-era lens and what changes (if any) in their policies and practices are necessary to ensure compliance or mitigate risk. Companies should be cognizant of new developments as they arise under the Trump administration. To assist in this endeavor, Foley has launched 100 Days and Beyond: A Presidential Transition Hub, which is a dedicated webpage that serves as a central resource for all things related to the new Trump administration. Companies should reach out to legal counsel to discuss how the Executive Order, and likely future orders, may impact their businesses and what specific steps should be taken now to best protect them from any future liability and enforcement actions.

