Drug screenings remain a regular part of the onboarding process at many companies, but changes in marijuana laws are making some firms rethink their policies. Labor and Employment partner, Domenique Camacho Moran, shares her insight with U.S. News on what to know about pre-employment drug testing.

From the article:

"It often involves nothing more than a visit to a lab and urinalysis," Moran says.

Prior to testing, individuals complete a form that lists any medications they may be taking. Moran notes that employers use third-party vendors to complete these tests so they don't receive sensitive health data. Instead, they may simply get a report stating whether a person has passed or failed the screening.

Read the full article here:

Worker's Guide to Pre-Employment Drug Testing | Careers | U.S. News

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.