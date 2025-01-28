BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Revokes A Long List Of Biden Executive Orders

In one of numerous Executive Orders signed on January 20, 2025, President Trump issued an order entitled, "Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions." The Executive Order revokes a long list of Executive Orders and actions by his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

As expected, many Biden Executive Orders revoked by President Trump were those in furtherance of diversity and inclusion efforts but included others, including those on pay transparency and COVID-19 protections that had not yet been rescinded by President Biden. Some highlights of the rescinded Executive Orders include:

Today's Executive Order makes clear

[t]he revocations within this order will be the first of many steps the United States Federal Government will take to repair our institutions and our economy.

As such, today's Executive Order is the first in what we expect will be a wave of executive actions issued by President Trump early in the new administration. We will monitor these developments and continue to provide updates and insights on the implications for federal contractors.

