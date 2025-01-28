ARTICLE
28 January 2025

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Revokes A Long List Of Biden Executive Orders

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
In one of numerous Executive Orders signed on January 20, 2025, President Trump issued an order entitled, "Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions."
United States Employment and HR
Laura A. Mitchell,Lisa B. Marsh, and Lisa A. Milam

In one of numerous Executive Orders signed on January 20, 2025, President Trump issued an order entitled, "Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions." The Executive Order revokes a long list of Executive Orders and actions by his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

As expected, many Biden Executive Orders revoked by President Trump were those in furtherance of diversity and inclusion efforts but included others, including those on pay transparency and COVID-19 protections that had not yet been rescinded by President Biden. Some highlights of the rescinded Executive Orders include:

Today's Executive Order makes clear

[t]he revocations within this order will be the first of many steps the United States Federal Government will take to repair our institutions and our economy.

As such, today's Executive Order is the first in what we expect will be a wave of executive actions issued by President Trump early in the new administration. We will monitor these developments and continue to provide updates and insights on the implications for federal contractors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura A. Mitchell
Laura A. Mitchell
Photo of Lisa B. Marsh
Lisa B. Marsh
Photo of Lisa A. Milam
Lisa A. Milam
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More