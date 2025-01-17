GT's The Performance Review Episode 28: New Year, New Hosts, New Laws – What 2025 Has In Store For California Employers (Podcast)

Join our new hosts, Shareholders Brian Kelly and Michael Wertheim, as they discuss the impact of new California employment laws in 2025. From PAGA reform, notice requirements, and a new Freelance Worker statute, this episode of The Performance Review will cover the important issues California employers will face in the new year. (Plus, we discuss whether E.T.'s absence from work while stowing away at Elliot's house might have been job-protected.)
