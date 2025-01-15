ARTICLE
15 January 2025

OSHA Announces New Higher Penalties For Violations In 2025

On January 9, 2025, the Department of Labor announced its annual inflation adjustments to OSHA civil penalties for 2025.
Jamie Spataro,Charles F. Trowbridge, and Felicia K. Watson
Below are the maximum penalty amounts:

Type of Violation

Previous Max Penalty (2024)

New Max Penalty (2025)

Serious

Other-Than-Serious

Posting Requirements

$16,131 per violation

$16,550 per violation

Failure to Abate

$16,131 per day beyond the abatement date

$16,550 per day beyond the abatement date

Willful or Repeated

$161,323 per violation

$165,514 per violation

State plan workplace safety agencies are required to increase their maximum penalties in alignment with OSHA's penalty increases to maintain at least as effective penalty levels.

The Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015 requires the DOL to annually adjust its civil penalties for inflation no later than January 15th of each year. Annual civil penalty increases are tied to the annual cost-of-living increases across the federal government and to inflation.

Other DOL civil penalties are similarly increasing. More information can be found in the final rule.

Employers with questions or concerns about the final rule should contact knowledgeable employment counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

