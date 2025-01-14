What Should I Do If I Was Fired For Reporting Sexual Harassment In New York?

You report a colleague for repeated inappropriate comments. Suddenly, your hours are cut, you're reassigned to a less desirable shift, or worse—you lose your job altogether. Or perhaps you spoke up about a manager's harassment, only to find yourself receiving negative performance reviews despite years of excellent feedback.

If you've been fired after reporting sexual harassment, you're not alone. Retaliation for speaking out against misconduct is a violation of both federal and New York state laws. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we've helped clients recover over $1 billion while holding powerful corporations accountable. Our experienced New York employment lawyers are ready to fight for you and help you seek justice.

Know Your Rights: Laws Protecting Whistleblowers in New York

Several federal and state laws safeguard employees from retaliation after reporting sexual harassment or discrimination:

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: Prohibits employers from punishing employees for reporting workplace harassment or participating in investigations.

Prohibits employers from punishing employees for reporting workplace harassment or participating in investigations. New York State Human Rights Law (NYSHRL): Provides strong protections against retaliation across New York State, ensuring employees can speak out without fear.

Provides strong protections against retaliation across New York State, ensuring employees can speak out without fear. New York City Human Rights Law (NYCHRL): Offers even broader protections for employees in NYC, prohibiting retaliation after reporting sexual harassment or other workplace violations.

Offers even broader protections for employees in NYC, prohibiting retaliation after reporting sexual harassment or other workplace violations. Whistleblower Protection Act: Shields employees who report violations of workplace rights, including harassment and discrimination claims.

If your employer retaliates against you after reporting harassment, these laws are designed to protect you—and a skilled employment lawyer can help you take action.

Why Documenting Your Case Matters

If you've been wrongfully terminated, documenting your experience can be the key to proving retaliation. Preserve:

Details of the Harassment: Record dates, times, locations, and the behavior you experienced.

Record dates, times, locations, and the behavior you experienced. Communication with HR or Management: Save copies of any complaints or reports made about the harassment.

Save copies of any complaints or reports made about the harassment. Employer's Response: Keep records of any negative changes, such as demotions, pay reductions, or terminations that occurred after your report.

This documentation can serve as key evidence if your case escalates to legal action. An experienced New York employment lawyer can help you organize and present this information to strengthen your case.

Steps to Take After Being Fired for Reporting Sexual Harassment in New York

1. Seek Legal Guidance Immediately

The sooner you consult a New York employment lawyer, the stronger your case will be. Retaliation claims have strict legal deadlines, so acting quickly ensures you don't miss the opportunity to hold your employer accountable.

2. Explore Your Legal Remedies

If you've been wrongfully terminated in New York, you may be entitled to:

Reinstatement to Your Job

Back Pay for Lost Wages

Compensation for Emotional Distress

Punitive Damages for Employer Misconduct

An experienced lawyer can evaluate your situation and help you seek the maximum compensation you deserve.

3. File a Formal Complaint

Your attorney can assist you in filing a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or the New York State Division of Human Rights to ensure your case is properly documented and submitted on time.

4. Maintain Professionalism While Protecting Your Rights

Even after being wrongfully terminated, staying composed and documenting ongoing retaliation can further strengthen your case.

What Could Happen Without Skilled Legal Guidance?

Facing a retaliation case without experienced legal support can put your claim at risk. Employers often have legal teams dedicated to minimizing liability, making it harder to prove wrongful termination without proper representation. Without a knowledgeable employment lawyer:

Evidence May Be Missed

Filing Deadlines Could Be Missed

You Might Settle for Less Compensation Than You Deserve

