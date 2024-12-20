ARTICLE
20 December 2024

National Labor Relations Board Makes It Difficult For Unionized Employers To Make Unilateral Changes

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In a unionized workforce, employers generally cannot make unilateral changes to "mandatory subjects of bargaining" relating to the terms and conditions of employment...
United States Employment and HR
Philip B. Phillips
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a unionized workforce, employers generally cannot make unilateral changes to "mandatory subjects of bargaining" relating to the terms and conditions of employment without first providing the union with notice and an opportunity to bargain. Unless the union waives its right to bargain, a failure to provide notice and an opportunity to bargain over changes to mandatory subjects may constitute an unfair labor practice in violation of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

In a recent decision, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB or the "Board") raised the bar on an employer's ability to make unilateral changes. The dispute before the Board involved a company's decision to install cameras inside trucks for the purpose of monitoring employees. The Board considered whether the company violated the NLRA by failing to provide the union with notice and an opportunity to bargain over the decision to install the cameras. The case is Endurance Environmental Solutions, LLC, NLRB Case No. Case 09–CA–273873 (December 10, 2024).

In finding that the company violated the NLRA by unilaterally installing cameras, the Board's Democratic majority overruled a prior Trump-era decision in MV Transportation, Inc., 368 NLRB No. 66 (2019). That prior decision granted employers more autonomy in making unilateral changes if consistent with management rights language in union contract, the so-called "contract coverage" standard. In the more recent case, the Board held that a union's alleged waiver of the right to bargain over a mandatory subject of bargaining must be "clear and unmistakable," the standard that existed prior to the MV Transportation decision:

We therefore overrule MV Transportation and restore the rule consistently followed by the Board for more than 70 years and endorsed by the Supreme Court in 1967. Under that standard, the Board will not lightly infer a contractual waiver of the statutory right to bargain and will instead require such a waiver to be "clear and unmistakable."

Concluding that there was no "clear and unmistakable waiver" by the union, the Board found that the company violated the NLRA by failing to provide the Union notice, the opportunity to bargain, and refusing the union's request to bargain over the decision to install cameras. The Board also noted that it has repeatedly held that the use of cameras to observe employees at work is a mandatory subject of bargaining, especially where such observation may be used to discipline employees.

The Board stated that, absent proof that a union clearly and unmistakenly waived the right to bargain, an employer violates the NLRA by making a change to a mandatory subject of bargaining without first providing the union with notice and an opportunity to bargain. Based on the revived "clear and unmistakable waiver" standard, employers should be cautious before relying on standard management rights provisions as a basis for claiming a union has waived its right to bargain over a particular mandatory subject of bargaining.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Philip B. Phillips
Philip B. Phillips
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More