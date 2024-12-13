Finding Work-Life Balance As A Legal Professional

As an attorney, maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be a challenge, especially with the demands of a high-pressure career, managing high-stakes cases, and always striving to meet client expectations. But amid the whirlwind, finding a balance between my career and personal life is crucial for maintaining both my well-being and professional success.

When it comes to carving out time for my hobbies, friends, and family, honestly, sometimes I don't. That might not sound like the typical "work-life balance" advice, but the reality is that it's hard to juggle everything—especially when you're committed to providing your best work for your clients. That being said, I consider myself fortunate in several ways that allow me to find balance even when the scales tip toward work.

For one, I have a supportive, close-knit circle of family and friends nearby. When the stars align, though, I find moments to step back and nurture the parts of my life that help me recharge and stay grounded, like my passion for painting.

Blending Passion with Profession

One way I've carved out personal time in my busy schedule is through my love of painting. It's something I look forward to doing whenever possible, even if that means a few minutes here and there, or a couple of hours on a weekend afternoon.

For example, I try to work on a painting at least once a month. I primarily use oil paints, which dry slowly, so I can start a painting over the weekend and then work on it after hours during the week. It's a calming activity that offers me a break from the constant legal hustle.

What started as a simple pastime has surprisingly evolved into a tool for connecting with clients and deepening professional relationships.

About two years ago, I wanted to find a meaningful way to show my gratitude to a long-time client who is an executive at an avocado company. I had the idea to paint a simple avocado for him as a gift. I was so excited to give it to him that I rushed to deliver it the next business day—before the paint was even dry! His emotional response and appreciation of the gift inspired me to create similar paintings for others using my clients' fresh produce as inspiration.

Since then, I've painted 38 pieces for clients and referral sources, and I've donated 20 more to charities. Painting has brought me so much joy and also strengthened my relationships with clients in a unique, thoughtful way. It's a great reminder that blending personal passions with professional life can open doors to meaningful connections.

Stress Management and Preventing Burnout

When it comes to managing stress, particularly during peak times or high-pressure cases, one of the most effective strategies I use is keeping my clients informed. Transparency is key. By managing expectations early and communicating regularly, clients can understand potential outcomes, which in turn helps reduce their own anxiety. When they're less stressed, I'm less stressed.

But stress management isn't just about clients—it's about taking care of yourself, too. In addition to painting, I make time for a few essential self-care practices. Stretching has become a non-negotiable part of my routine. I take a few minutes every day to stretch whenever I can fit it in. I also treat myself to a monthly massage to release tension and unwind. And, of course, spending quality time with my husband, whether it's a dinner date, a movie night, or seeing a live show. Having something to look forward to outside of work helps me reset and refocus.

The Power of Mental Reset

One strategy I've found especially useful is what I call my "mental reset" on the drive home from work. It's not exactly meditation, but it's close. During my commute, I take time to process my day—letting go of negative thoughts and the things that are beyond my control. I remind myself that while I can't change the facts of a case, I can offer the best legal advice based on those facts and advocate for my clients to the best of my ability. This mental reset helps me let go of the things I can't change and focus on what truly matters.

Flexibility at Fennemore

One of the most significant factors in maintaining my work-life balance is the flexibility I have as a Director at Fennemore. Our firm operates with a great deal of trust and autonomy, which allows me to manage my time in a way that works best for me. As long as I keep my commitments and stay aligned with my fellow directors, I have the freedom to work as much or as little as necessary.

Fennemore's deep bench of talented attorneys is another key element in achieving balance. Having the support of my colleagues means I can delegate tasks and collaborate when needed, which saves me time and energy. This team-oriented approach enables me to focus on high-priority tasks while maintaining a reasonable work schedule.

Advice for Other Attorneys

If there's one piece of advice I would offer to other attorneys trying to navigate the demands of a legal career, it's to be intentional with your time. Time management isn't just about scheduling tasks—it's about prioritizing what matters most, both personally and professionally. By being intentional about how you use your time, you can reduce stress, increase productivity, and ultimately enjoy a more balanced and fulfilling life.

It's easy to get caught up in the grind, but remember that you are more effective as a legal professional when you take care of yourself. Whether it's through hobbies, exercise, or quality time with loved ones, finding ways to recharge will not only benefit your well-being but also improve your professional performance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.