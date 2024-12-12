California Department Of Industrial Relations Publishes New FAQs Regarding State Paid Sick Leave

The California Department of Industrial Relations recently updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) clarifying the State's paid sick leave law, which began on January 1, 2024. The FAQs can be viewed here. The FAQs now include changes to the law taking effect on January 1, 2025, such as leave for victims of crime or a family member who is a victim of crime. California employers with questions about paid sick leave should contact experienced counsel.
