ARTICLE
12 December 2024

California Department Of Industrial Relations Publishes New FAQs Regarding State Paid Sick Leave

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
The California Department of Industrial Relations recently updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) clarifying the State's paid sick leave law, which began on January 1, 2024.
United States California Employment and HR
Jill L. Ripke and Kaneem Antar Thornton

The California Department of Industrial Relations recently updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) clarifying the State's paid sick leave law, which began on January 1, 2024. The FAQs can be viewed here. The FAQs now include changes to the law taking effect on January 1, 2025, such as leave for victims of crime or a family member who is a victim of crime. California employers with questions about paid sick leave should contact experienced counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jill L. Ripke
Jill L. Ripke
Photo of Kaneem Antar Thornton
Kaneem Antar Thornton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More