10 December 2024

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act: Lessons Learned From Enforcement And Litigation (Video)

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which took effect in June 2023, clarifies employers' obligations to provide accommodations to pregnant workers.
Amy Karff Halevy and Caroline Thomas

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which took effect in June 2023, clarifies employers' obligations to provide accommodations to pregnant workers. The EEOC has already filed multiple lawsuits under this landmark law, signaling that the agency is serious about enforcement. Employees have also brought litigation claiming employer violations of the PWFA.

In this webinar, Bracewell Labor & Employment Practice Chair Amy Karff Halevy and Associate Caroline Thomas discussed lessons learned from recent PWFA litigation and how employers can use these lessons to navigate the requirements of the law, including:

  • An employer's obligation to accommodate;
  • Limitations on requesting documentation;
  • The interactive process and consequences for undue delay in providing an accommodation; and
  • How the PWFA differs from the Americans with Disabilities Act

