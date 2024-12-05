ARTICLE
5 December 2024

Workers' Rights In The Wake Of Donald Trump's Election Win (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Brian Jebb and Sarah Henchoz
The recent election of Donald Trump as president of the United States has sparked widespread discussion and concern about the future of employment laws, not just in the U.S. but across the globe. As the political landscape shifts, it is important to understand how these changes may affect employment laws, worker protections, and labour relations worldwide.

In our latest podcast series, listen to our U.S. expert Brian Jebb, in discussion with London partner Sarah Henchoz, as she asks him about a range of employment and compensation topics that are at the forefront of this evolving debate, including:

  • The current status of non-competes following the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to ban most non-compete clauses.
  • The future of gig workers, and how t heir classification and rights will evolve under the new administration.
  • Overtime eligibility for salaried workers and what changes can be expected.
  • Whether diversity, equity, and inclusion will be affected in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which prohibited race-based affirmative action in universities.
  • Anticipated changes in the dynamics of union relations and collective bargaining under the new administration.
  • Immigration and whether the "Buy American, Hire American" initiative will see a resurgence, and what implications this will have for the global workforce.

Join us as we navigate these nuanced issues, providing you with the means to stay informed and prepared in these uncertain times. This podcast series is essential listening for anyone concerned about the future of workers' rights and the broader implications of political changes in the U.S.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian Jebb
Brian Jebb
Photo of Sarah Henchoz
Sarah Henchoz
