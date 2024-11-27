Overturning Precedent: NLRB's Game Changing Decisions And The Impact On Employers (Podcast)

This podcast features an in-depth discussion with Littler attorneys Maura Mastrony and Jonathan Levine about recent decisions from the National Labor Relations Board that overturned decades of precedent and what employers might expect moving forward.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Employment Law and Labour Law