27 November 2024

Overturning Precedent: NLRB's Game Changing Decisions And The Impact On Employers (Podcast)

This podcast features an in-depth discussion with Littler attorneys Maura Mastrony and Jonathan Levine about recent decisions from the National Labor Relations Board that overturned decades of
This podcast features an in-depth discussion with Littler attorneys Maura Mastrony and Jonathan Levine about recent decisions from the National Labor Relations Board that overturned decades of precedent and what employers might expect moving forward.

