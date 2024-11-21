New York Paid Family Leave Law: Are You Ready For 2025?

As we approach the new year, employers should keep in mind that several updates to the New York Paid Family Leave Law ("NYPFLL") are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025.

The NYPFLL provides for partially paid, job protected leave for eligible employees: (i) to care for a new child following birth, adoption, or placement in the home; (ii) to care for a covered family member with a serious health condition; or (iii) for qualifying exigencies related to military duty.

Starting January 1, 2025, the following changes will take effect:

Eligible employees taking leave under the NYPFLL will continue to receive 67% of their average weekly wage, up to a cap of 67% of the current Statewide Average Weekly Wage (NYSAWW). For 2025, the NYSAWW is $1,757.19, which means that the maximum weekly benefit for 2025 is $1,177.32 (a $26.16 increase from 2024).

Eligible employees will contribute 0.388% of their gross wages per pay period, with the maximum annual contribution for 2025 set at $354.53. Employees earning less than the current NYSAWW of $1,757.19 will contribute less than the annual cap of $354.53, consistent with their actual wages.

The State has updated its website to provide an overview of these changes, as well as its FAQs to address, among other things, the benefits available to employees who start a period of leave under the NYPFLL in 2024 that extends into 2025.

As a reminder, New York State continues to maintain a COVID-19 sick leave law, which requires employers to provide at least 5 or 14 calendar days (depending on employer size) of (in most cases paid) sick leave for isolation or quarantine related to COVID-19, separate and apart from any other sick time or other paid time off the employer may already provide. Th COVID-19 sick leave law will expire on July 31, 2025, though employees may continue to apply for leave under the NYPFLL to care for a family member who has contracted COVID-19 where the condition qualifies as a serious health condition.

Employers in New York are encouraged to review their current NYPFLL and related policies and practices to ensure compliance with the updated requirements.

