Labor & Employment Law Update - Year In Review & Look Ahead (Video)

Employers faced a dynamic landscape of labor and employment law developments in 2024, which will continue in 2025 given the presidential election. Please join our experienced attorneys for an engaging discussion on the year's most significant developments, how the election may influence future policies and enforcement priorities, and other critical matters impacting how employers administer their workforces.

Topics will include:

Key Federal and NY/NJ State Legislative and Litigation Round-Up

Anticipated Employment Law Changes Under a New Administration

Embracing the New Normal: Tools and Tips for Managing a Remote Workforce

Artificial Intelligence & the Workplace: Where Are We Now and Where Are We Going

