ARTICLE
19 November 2024

PAGA Paraphrased — Rodriguez v. Lawrence Equip., Inc.

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
The Second District again held that issue preclusion barred plaintiff's PAGA claim because he failed to establish any violation of the Labor Code...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Phillip J. Ebsworth
Photo of Justin Jackson
Authors

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Second District again held that issue preclusion barred plaintiff's PAGA claim because he failed to establish any violation of the Labor Code and arbitral findings have a preclusive effect on a plaintiff's standing in a stayed PAGA claim.

The Second District again grappled with the issue of whether an arbitrator's previous adjudication of Labor Code violations preclude a plaintiff from asserting a PAGA claim based on those same Labor Code violations. The Court of Appeal held that issue preclusion applies—that is, when an arbitrator concludes that a PAGA plaintiff failed to establish that they suffered any individual violations under the California Labor Code, issue preclusion bars that PAGA plaintiff from relitigating those same violations for the purpose of standing under PAGA. The Court reached the same conclusion as its colleagues in Division One of the Second District in Rocha v. U-Haul Co. of California.

The Second District found that the defendant established the four elements of issue preclusion: (1) there was a final adjudication, (2) of an identical issue, (3) that was actually litigated and necessarily decided in the first suit, and (4) asserted against one who was a party in the first suit or one in privity with that party. The Court of Appeal explained that for purposes of there being an "identical issue," it is sufficient that a single, dispositive element is identical and shared between different claims. Given that both individual Labor Code claims and PAGA claims require a preliminary showing that a violation of the Labor Code occurred, and the arbitrator conclusively established there was no Labor Code violation, plaintiff did not have standing as a PAGA plaintiff since he did not personally suffer a Labor Code violation. The Court also noted that its analysis and result was also endorsed by the California Supreme Court in Adolph v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Phillip J. Ebsworth
Phillip J. Ebsworth
Photo of Justin Jackson
Justin Jackson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More