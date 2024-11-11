Ohio Appellate Court Upholds Jury's Finding: Taft Client Did Not Violate Employment Law

A researcher working at Taft's client, a large, Cincinnati-based medical center, for 25 years failed to secure the necessary federal grant funding for his research during the last seven years of his tenure. Eventually, the medical center terminated his employment. After the researcher sued, Ohio's First District Court of Appeals concluded that he had tenure and could not be terminated absent just cause. A seven-day jury trial resulted in the jury's finding there was just cause for his termination and a jury verdict for the medical center on his breach of contract claim. The researcher appealed.

On Oct. 23, the Ohio First District Court of Appeals affirmed the jury verdict that Taft obtained for the medical center. The researcher had appealed challenging the jury instructions, the appropriate burden of proof in establishing just cause for his termination, and the jury verdict as against the manifest weight of the evidence.

The Taft Cincinnati team included partners Beth Bryan and Stuart Dornette and associate Annie McClellan. Bryan, who led the effort, brings extensive trial and appellate experience in both state and federal courts. Her practice is focused on business, commercial, legal malpractice, and election litigation. Dornette has substantial personal experience in complex litigation in state and federal courts within and outside Ohio. McClellan advises individual and business clients on all aspects of the litigation process. Prior to joining Taft, she clerked for the Honorable Amul Thapar and the Honorable John Nalbandian of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Honorable Justin Walker of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

