ARTICLE
6 November 2024

On Election Day, Here Are The Workplace Rules On Voting

SG
Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Contributor

Shipman & Goodwin LLP logo
Shipman & Goodwin’s value lies in our commitment -- to our clients, to the profession and to the community. We have one goal: to help our clients achieve their goals. How we accomplish it is simple: we devote our considerable experience and depth of knowledge to understand each client’s unique needs, business and industry, and then we develop solutions to meet those needs. Clients turn to us when they need a trusted advisor. With our invaluable awareness of each client’s challenges, we can counsel them at every step -- to keep their operations running smoothly, help them navigate complex business transactions, position them for future growth, or resolve business disputes. The success of our clients is of primary importance to us and our attorneys invest meaningful time getting to know the client's business and are skilled in the practice areas and industry sectors critical to that success. With more than 175 attorneys in offices throughout Connecticut, New York and in Washington, DC, we serve the needs of
Explore Firm Details
Election Day is nearly upon us. And with early voting in Connecticut, more people have already voted than you might think.
United States Connecticut Employment and HR
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Authors

Election Day is nearly upon us.

And with early voting in Connecticut, more people have already voted than you might think.

Still, on Tuesday our fellow citizens will take to the polls from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to vote for their favorite candidate.

Here in Connecticut, the question that arises is: Do employers need to provide employees with time off to vote on Election Day itself?

So in 2021, the state legislature passed a law that did give employees two hours of unpaid time off to vote.

However, that law expired June 30, 2024; it seems that with the adoption of early voting, the legislature didn't see a need to give employees time off on election day anymore.

Practically speaking, that means employers can insist that employees vote during non-working hours and have no legal obligation to provide time off to employees to vote. (Note, this is NOT the case is other jurisdictions so be sure to look at your applicable state law outside of Connecticut.)

However, an employer can remind employees about the polls being open and that they should vote either before or after their particular shift or work hours is certainly appropriate. Even better, allow employees to take personal time to vote if they wish, or be like other companies and offer employees at least a few hours to vote without penalty.

Connecticut does have one peculiar law, however, that makes it a crime for employers to interfere with an employee's vote. Specifically Conn. Gen. Stat. 9-365 states:

Any person who (1) during the period that is sixty days or less prior to any election, municipal meeting, school district election or school district meeting, attempts to influence the vote of any operative in his or her employ by threats of withholding employment from him or her or by promises of employment, or (2) dismisses any operative from his or her employment on account of any vote he or she has given at any such election or meeting shall be guilty of a class D felony.

There isn't a lot written about the law but still, employers should still avoid the appearance of suggesting how to vote to employees. (Employers cannot provide misleading information about the vote either.)

Employers can feel free to remind employees of their "Bill of Rights" for voting. Connecticut set up these rules and summarized them in a document here. Among the more noteworthy rules that employees should know of is their right to vote when they are "in line" at the time the polls close.

Other Tidbits

Reviewing the state's laws on elections also reveals some other interesting quirks and trivial details. For example, voting areas must have have a United States flag (minimum of 3×5 feet) on the wall (Connecticut's flag is optional), and a telephone. (And no United Nations Flags are allowed.)

No matter your political affiliation, remember to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday and encourage your employees to do the same.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Daniel A. Schwartz
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More