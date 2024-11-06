VIII-151 – EEOC Commissioner Interview: Part 1 Of 2 On The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Podcast)

In this first of two parts on the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), current Vice Chair of the EEOC Jocelyn Samuels discusses the regulations implementing the PWFA and how the PWFA differs from Title VII and the ADA, the common themes in the EEOC charges filed alleging violations of the PWFA, and some practical tips for employers to comply with the PWFA.

Download this episode.

