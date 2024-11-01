ARTICLE
1 November 2024

Election 2024: Employer Obligations Under Puerto Rico's General Election Day Paid Leave Law

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Puerto Rico's General Election Day will take place Nov. 5, 2024. Employers may operate on Election Day during their regular business hours, without any restrictions.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Juan Felipe Santos
Photo of Ana B. Rosado-Frontanés
Photo of Marcia C. Laurido Soto
Authors

Takeaways

  • Election day in Puerto Rico is Nov. 5, 2024.
  • Law No. 58-2020 requires employers to grant employees that vote in Puerto Rico two hours of paid leave to vote, although constraints apply.
  • Employers may be subject to penalties for noncompliance.

Related link

Puerto Rico's General Election Day will take place Nov. 5, 2024. Employers may operate on Election Day during their regular business hours, without any restrictions. However, employers should plan for employees taking time from work to vote.

Puerto Rico Law No. 58-2020 requires employers that operate during Election Day voting hours, 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., grant employees who are scheduled to work during that time and could not request early voting up to two hours of paid leave to vote in person. Employees needing more than two hours to vote may request that their employer charge the additional time against their vacation leave or the additional time necessary to vote will be without pay.

Employees will only be entitled to the two hours of paid leave provided by law to vote if the employee could not anticipate a conflict between their work schedule and the voting hours.

On the other hand, employees will not be entitled to the paid leave provided under Law No. 58-2020 if the employee could anticipate a conflict between their work schedule and the voting hours and did not request early voting or mail-in voting. Employers must still grant the employee time to vote.

Employers that fail to provide employees the time to vote mandated by law may be subject to civil and criminal penalties. Employers should ensure compliance and contact a Jackson Lewis attorney with any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Juan Felipe Santos
Juan Felipe Santos
Photo of Ana B. Rosado-Frontanés
Ana B. Rosado-Frontanés
Photo of Marcia C. Laurido Soto
Marcia C. Laurido Soto
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More